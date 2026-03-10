The partnership delivers groundbreaking real-world implementation of the CMS interoperability initiative — helping Americans skip paperwork, understand their medical records, and share data instantly with doctors

BALTIMORE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health and Samsung Electronics today announced an industry-leading end-to-end consumer experience aligned with the federal "Kill the Clipboard" initiative — a nationwide effort led by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to modernize healthcare by eliminating repetitive forms and giving patients direct control of their medical data.

b.well and Samsung Bring “Kill the Clipboard” to Life, Turning Smartphones Into the Front Door of Healthcare

For millions of Americans, visiting a doctor still means filling out the same paperwork again and again, repeating medications from memory, and logging into multiple portals that rarely connect. This collaboration helps move healthcare interoperability from policy to practice. Samsung Galaxy smartphone users can securely access their complete health history, understand it in plain language, and share it with participating providers instantly — from the Health Records feature via the Samsung Health app1.

"This is the moment interoperability becomes real for people," said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well. "For years, patients were promised access to their health data but still faced friction at every appointment. Now the experience matches the policy, your health information moves with you."

Together, Samsung and b.well are transforming the phone into a trusted "front door" to healthcare.

Why "Kill the Clipboard" Matters

The federal initiative aims to ensure medical information follows the patient, not the provider. Instead of health records being locked inside hospitals, patients will be able to carry their EHR data through b.well, wherever they go.

The Samsung-b.well experience demonstrates what that future can look like in everyday life:

No repeating forms at every visit

No guessing medication lists

No waiting weeks for records

No juggling multiple patient portals

Patients simply choose to share their verified data when care is needed.

From Health Data to Health Understanding

The partnership goes beyond access. Consumers can also understand their records through conversational AI grounded in their verified clinical history, translating complex medical language into everyday explanations.

Patients can:

Ask questions about diagnoses or medications

Receive plain-language explanations

Share accurate information with clinicians instantly

Receive visit summaries after appointments

Prepare for doctor visits with comprehensive summaries of what's changed since their last appointment, including suggested topics and questions to discuss

Receive ongoing nudges aligned to their physician's care plan, helping them stay on track between visits

A Different Approach to Digital Health

Unlike device-centric health platforms that require hospital-by-hospital integrations, Samsung's open ecosystem connects consumer devices directly into clinical workflows using national standards. Health data can move securely into electronic medical records without manual entry, reducing administrative burden for providers and patients alike.

"This is about making healthcare simple by reducing friction for consumers to easily access, manage, and share their medical records," said Dr. Hon Pak, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Health Team, Mobile Experience Business, Samsung Electronics. "Samsung will combine lifelog data, including health metrics (sleep, exercise, nutrition, and mindfulness) with medical records, and then make it easily sharable to their doctors. Our partnership with b.well shows how mobile technology can connect people, providers, and health records at a national scale."

Behind the experience, b.well securely connects consumers to their health data across a nationwide network of health systems and data sources. This secure exchange is enabled by CLEAR1, CLEAR's secure identity platform, to verify users and issue a reusable digital IAL2 credential that b.well can rely on across interactions, enabling health data to move safely into consumers' hands.

"CLEAR is proud to play this role in helping 'Kill the Clipboard' for consumers by implementing a secure, reusable digital identity," said David Bardan, SVP, General Manager of Healthcare and GovTech at CLEAR. "With CLEAR1's safe and easy technology now available at Samsung Galaxy users' fingertips, they can expect a more seamless healthcare experience while simultaneously addressing the growing challenges of identity risk, ultimately improving access to care."

Key Capabilities:

Kill the Clipboard: Secure digital sharing of verified medical history

Secure digital sharing of verified medical history Conversational AI: Access clinical records and insights via b.well's conversational AI and health assistant, bailey TM

Access clinical records and insights via b.well's conversational AI and health assistant, bailey Nationwide Connectivity: Integration across major healthcare systems

Integration across major healthcare systems Trusted Identity: Secure patient verification through CLEAR1

Secure patient verification through CLEAR1 Instant Visit Summaries: Real-time updates after care

Moving Interoperability From Policy to Reality

The collaboration demonstrates how federal healthcare modernization efforts can translate into tangible consumer benefits — less paperwork and more informed patients.

By combining Samsung devices with b.well's health data platform, the experience works across providers rather than inside a single hospital network, bringing the U.S. healthcare system closer to a portable, patient-controlled record.

Samsung and b.well will demonstrate the experience at HIMSS. The showcase will culminate throughout the event, exploring how consumer-controlled data, identity, and conversational AI are converging to shape the future of healthcare.

About b.well

b.well Connected Health is the most data-rich digital health platform for AI-powered consumer experiences, personalized care, and better outcomes. The company solves healthcare's fragmentation problem with a scalable, FHIR®-based platform that unifies health data, solutions, and access to healthcare services in one place. By creating longitudinal health records, cleansing and standardizing fragmented data through its proprietary Data Refinery, and delivering proactive insights, b.well empowers organizations to engage consumers in real time, simplify access to care, and support regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.bwell.com.

1 Samsung Health Records provides a gateway to view various medical records in one place. This service is not to be used as a medical practice or for making medical decisions. Availability for the features may vary by country. Personal Health Records feature currently only available in the US, India and Korea. Available on Android phones (Android 10 or above) and requires Samsung Health app (v6.28). Samsung Health Records in the US is powered by b.well.

SOURCE b.well Connected Health