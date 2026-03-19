Perplexity and b.well Bring Trusted Health Data to AI Search, Enabling Personalized Health Answers

New partnership connects Perplexity's AI answer engine with b.well's national health data network to deliver personalized, privacy-first health insights.

BALTIMORE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perplexity and b.well Connected Health today announced a new partnership that enables consumers to securely connect their complete health records to AI-powered search and answers.

Through the collaboration, users will be able to authorize Perplexity to access their health information through b.well's national health data network, enabling AI responses grounded in a person's real medical history rather than generic information.

The partnership represents a major step forward for AI-powered health experiences, bringing trusted clinical data directly into the AI tools consumers already use to ask questions, research symptoms, and better understand their health.

"Millions of people already turn to AI to ask health questions," said Kristen Valdes, Founder and CEO of b.well Connected Health. "By connecting Perplexity's powerful answer engine backed by citations, with b.well's trusted health data network, we can ensure those answers are grounded in a person's actual medical history, delivering guidance that is more relevant, more personalized, and more useful."

b.well operates one of the largest connected health data networks in the United States, enabling secure consumer-mediated access to health data across more than 2.4 million providers and more than 350 health plans, labs, and more.

"b.well stands out for the scale and quality of its connected health data network, which makes them a natural partner for bringing more trustworthy AI into healthcare," said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer of Perplexity. "Healthcare is one of the most important areas where accurate context matters. By partnering with b.well, we can ensure AI responses are informed by trusted health data while maintaining strong privacy protections."

With this integration, Perplexity users can:

Securely connect their medical records

Ask questions and get results grounded in their own health history

Better understand lab results, medications, and conditions

Prepare for appointments and make more informed decisions

"Data Completeness and Data Quality are two of the key factors in the accuracy and safety of Health AI answers" said Imran Qureshi, CTO of b.well Connected Health. "With the combination of b.well's data network of 2.4 million connections, b.well's 13-step Data Refinery and Perplexity's answer engine, consumers will be able to get the accurate and safe health answers they need."

The experience is designed around consumer control and privacy. Users must explicitly authorize access to their health records and can revoke permissions at any time.

The announcement builds on b.well's broader strategy to enable the next generation of AI-powered health assistants, giving leading AI platforms access to secure, real-time healthcare data through a trusted interoperability infrastructure.

About b.well

b.well Connected Health is the most data-rich digital health platform for AI-powered consumer experiences, personalized care, and better outcomes. The company solves healthcare's fragmentation problem with a scalable, FHIR®-based platform that unifies health data, solutions, and access to healthcare services in one place. By creating longitudinal health records, cleansing and standardizing fragmented data through its proprietary Data Refinery, and delivering proactive insights, b.well empowers organizations to engage consumers in real time, simplify access to care, and support regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.bwell.com.

SOURCE b.well Connected Health