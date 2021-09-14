b.well Connected Health Adds Industry Veterans in Key Roles

BALTIMORE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health, the digital transformation platform providing consumers a new front end to health care, today announced adding key executives to its marketing and sales organization.

Gary Johnson has joined b.well as Vice President – Marketing. In this role, Johnson will lead b.well's marketing strategy to further strengthen the company's brand identity and scale up its go-to-market process to enable more healthcare organizations to achieve their digital transformation goals. Johnson has over 20 years of business strategy, marketing and sales experience with leading SaaS companies solving challenges in revenue cycle, supply chain, telehealth and quality of care.

His previous experiences include leading the marketing strategy at MedAssets (now Vizient/nThrive) through organic and acquisition growth, and a successful IPO; leading Vendormate's marketing growth efforts and a successful exit sale to GHX; and leading R1 RCM's marketing strategy launching the rebranded revenue cycle outsourcing company to health systems and group practices.

Romy Carlson has joined b.well Connected Health as Vice President – Partnerships. In this role, Carlson will be responsible for overseeing strategic partner relationships and alliances for b.well as all segments of the market are shifting towards consumerism, and supporting the overall commercialization goals of the company through her extensive contacts across the industry.

Carlson brings over 20 years of partnership strategy, enterprise health and sales experience with leading healthcare organizations. She has spent her career leading sales and marketing initiatives for numerous mature and early-stage digital health solutions including Cerner, Humana, Retrofit (acquired by Livongo/Teladoc), WellRight, Viverae (acquired by Virgin Pulse), Weight Watchers, Life Time Fitness, TriHealth, and League Corp., among others.

Dunnie Norman, b.well Chief Revenue Officer, commented, "Our recent funding round was about expanding our team and adding scalability to win and service as many clients as possible to achieve their digital transformation goals." Norman continued, "Gary and Romy are experienced and proven key leaders bringing additional industry experience and functional expertise to support our continued growth and to help bring our platform to all health systems, payors and self-insured employers focused on reimagining the healthcare experience."

b.well Connected Health is a healthcare technology company providing platform services comprised of five core capabilities that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how consumers interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience. Visit www.icanbwell.com for more information.

