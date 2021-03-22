b.well Connected Health CEO Kristen Valdes Selected as Finalist for Maryland Tech Council's CEO of the Year Award

BALTIMORE, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health, the platform designed to provide consumers a new front end to healthcare, announced that CEO and Founder Kristen Valdes has been selected as a finalist for the Chief Executive Officer of the Year Award in the Technology category by the Maryland Tech Council, Maryland's largest technology and life sciences trade association.

The 33rd annual award recognizes leaders and innovators in the life sciences and technology communities from Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic Region. Winners will be announced on May 20.

Valdes – the only woman selected in the category – is a transformative force in today's healthcare marketplace, spearheading the movement to improve the way consumers interact with the healthcare industry. Under her leadership, since 2015 large health systems, pharmacy chains and self-insured employers across the country have adopted b.well's digital transformation platform to simplify and improve the consumer health care journey.

Today, hundreds of thousands of people use b.well to manage their health care in one location that is persistent, portable and personalized. A private company, b.well has received funding from investors including Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures, Thedacare Health, UnityPoint Health Ventures, the University of Maryland Medical System, and Well Ventures.

"I am honored to be considered for the CEO of the Year Award by the Maryland Tech Council, whose goal of propelling Maryland to the nation's top innovation economy I fully support," said Valdes. "Within the digital health sector, where b.well sits, we believe Maryland has the potential to become the health IT capital of the country. We sit in the center of where all health policy is made and are centrally located to the top academic medical institutions in the world. For us, Maryland is a great place to do business."

b.well Connected Health is a healthcare technology company providing platform services comprised of five core capabilities that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how consumers interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience.

