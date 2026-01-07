OpenAI Selects b.well to Power Secure Health Data Connectivity for AI-Driven Health Experiences in ChatGPT

Partnership enables trusted, consumer-mediated health data access to support more personalized, privacy-first AI health interactions

BALTIMORE and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAI has selected b.well as the underlying health data connectivity infrastructure enabling users to securely connect their medical records for more personalized health AI interactions in ChatGPT Health.

Through this collaboration, users can explicitly authorize access within ChatGPT to securely connect their health data and medical records from U.S. healthcare providers. This enables health-related conversations in ChatGPT Health to be grounded in a user's own longitudinal health information, delivering more relevant, context-aware insights. The integration is designed to put consumers in charge of where and how they can safely and securely access their health information.

"One of the most common and meaningful ways people use ChatGPT today is for health and wellness information," said Ashley Alexander, VP of Health Products, OpenAI. "By working with trusted brands like b.well, we're able to make the user experience even more useful and personalized."

b.well operates a highly connected health data network designed to support consumer-mediated access to live clinical data across more than 2.2 million providers and 320 health plans, labs, and other sources. Built on FHIR-based APIs and trusted healthcare exchange frameworks, the network maintains strict controls around identity verification, consent management, data security, and auditability.

"We know patients are already using ChatGPT for health information and advice. Allowing patients to securely and privately integrate their own health data will make those interactions much more contextually relevant and accurate," said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well. "b.well was built to make healthcare simpler for consumers and their families. We're excited that this collaboration meets consumers where they are — talking to ChatGPT — and brings more personalized interactions so they can better engage in their health and well-being."

OpenAI is leveraging b.well's SDK for Health AI to activate this connectivity and accelerate the delivery of AI-driven health experiences.

The b.well SDK for Health AI transforms connected health data into clean, aggregated, AI-optimized inputs for large language model (LLM) applications, enabling organizations to deploy and scale AI-driven health experiences in weeks rather than months or years. The SDK supports secure use of both structured and unstructured clinical data — including patient summaries, lab and vital trends, clinical notes such as progress notes and discharge summaries, diagnostic interpretations, care plans, and coverage information — while optimizing data delivery for performance, cost efficiency, and fast response times. This approach allows AI systems to generate answers in seconds, even when working with years of longitudinal patient records.

"Today, AI is only able to work across a small part of the patient record. The b.well Health SDK for AI finally enables AI to work across the full patient record — spanning multiple EMRs and with complete access to both structured data and unstructured data," said Imran Qureshi, Chief AI and Technology Officer at b.well. "We are excited about the power of combining OpenAI's industry-leading AI with b.well's industry-first AI SDK to help consumers make informed decisions about their health."

The work with OpenAI reflects a broader industry shift toward B2B health infrastructure models — where AI and consumer platforms rely on proven interoperability networks rather than building healthcare connectivity from scratch. By leveraging b.well's existing network, OpenAI can accelerate development while aligning with U.S. healthcare data standards and privacy regulations.

This announcement builds on b.well's growing role as foundational infrastructure for technology companies integrating health data into consumer experiences, following similar work with major global technology leaders.

About b.well

b.well Connected Health is the most data-rich digital health platform for AI-powered consumer experiences, personalized care, and better outcomes. The company solves healthcare's fragmentation problem with a scalable, FHIR®-based platform that unifies health data, solutions, and services in one place. By creating longitudinal health records, cleansing and standardizing fragmented data through its proprietary Data Refinery, and delivering proactive insights, b.well empowers organizations to engage consumers in real time, simplify access to care, and support regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.bwell.com .

About OpenAI

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company with a mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

