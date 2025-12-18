b.well Launches the First-Ever SDK for Health AI Assistants

Organizations can now build AI assistants that understand a person's full medical record and make it effortless to find care, manage medications, book appointments, and more

BALTIMORE, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health , the most connected digital health platform for AI-powered consumer experiences, today unveiled the first SDK built to power healthcare AI assistants with clean, connected, real-time health data and to provide self-service features that let individuals take action through conversational AI. As organizations race to deploy consumer-facing AI chat and agent experiences, the now-available SDK provides the safe, accurate, and scalable foundation needed to bring them to market.

Backed by connectivity spanning 2.2 million providers, 300+ health plans, and the broadest ecosystem of pharmacy, lab, device, payer, and patient-generated data, the Health AI SDK unifies real-world health information into a single AI-ready dataset. With this foundation, AI assistants can offer personalized guidance based on a consumer's complete medical history and take action on their behalf, such as scheduling appointments or transferring prescriptions.

"The b.well SDK for Health AI does the back-end data and API integration work so health systems, insurers, life sciences organizations, pharmacies, and others can efficiently, accurately, and securely build AI technology that goes beyond providing answers to recommending the right action — all backed by clinical evidence and detailed medical history," said Imran Qureshi, Chief AI and Technology Officer, b.well Connected Health.

A key component of the SDK is b.well's proprietary 13-step Data Refinery, which cleanses, reconciles, standardizes, summarizes, embeds, and enriches fragmented data. It delivers the deepest, cleanest, most clinically grounded dataset available to any LLM. By compressing and refining health data into far fewer tokens, the SDK can reduce LLM processing costs by up to 10x, making large-scale healthcare AI dramatically more affordable.

Beyond cost, organizations have struggled to build AI assistants that can safely handle the nuances of healthcare data — unstructured clinical notes, intricate medical terminology, and multiple trade names or administration routes for the same medication — while staying grounded in evidence-based guidelines. The b.well Health AI SDK addresses this with algorithms rooted in standard medical vocabularies and AI-native text-embedding search across clinical notes, care plans, discharge instructions, and other unstructured content. The result is more accurate, context-aware, clinically aligned responses.

"The future of healthcare is one where every organization offers AI assistants as commonly as they offer websites and apps today," said Kristen Valdes, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, b.well Connected Health. "Organizations will differentiate themselves with assistants built on foundations that clinicians and consumers can trust — and that can make informed recommendations that empower people to proactively manage their health."

All SDK capabilities are backed by b.well's commitment to security and compliance. The SDK is HITRUST-certified and aligned with CMS and NIST guidelines for responsible AI.

For organizations that want to build on top of b.well's infrastructure, the SDK brings the full power of the b.well platform into whitelabeled AI assistants and chat solutions. For those who prefer not to build their own interface, the SDK includes a secure, embeddable chatbot UI for Android, iOS, and web applications.

b.well Connected Health is the most data-rich digital health platform for AI-powered consumer experiences, personalized care, and better outcomes. The company solves healthcare's fragmentation problem with a scalable, FHIR®-based platform that unifies health data, solutions, and services in one place. By creating longitudinal health records, cleansing and standardizing fragmented data through its proprietary Data Refinery, and delivering proactive insights, b.well empowers organizations to engage consumers in real time, simplify access to care, and support regulatory compliance. Learn more at www.bwell.com .

