b.well Connected Health Enhances Platform With Ready-to-Scale AI Architecture

b.well's 'buy-then-innovate' architecture represents a new approach to AI and LLMs in healthcare, enabling organizations to jumpstart use and maximize impact

BALTIMORE, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health , the company powering platform-enabled healthcare ecosystems, announced today it has launched configurable artificial intelligence (AI) architecture integrated directly into its FHIR-based platform. Backed by the richest longitudinal dataset in healthcare, this new offering enables healthcare organizations to significantly accelerate the adoption of AI for a wide variety of use cases, while maintaining trust, security, compliance, and patient safety.

Most healthcare organizations lack the robust data infrastructure and resources needed to develop, deploy and iterate AI solutions. According to Deloitte , only 1 in 4 healthcare organizations has a dedicated team to maintain and update AI models. b.well's new AI architecture enables organizations to inject AI capabilities directly into their existing workflows today and gives them the freedom to configure the solution on their own terms.

"b.well is trying to do for AI what the cloud did for data centers. Our new 'buy-then-innovate' model makes AI adoption faster, more scalable, more flexible and available at a lower cost," said Imran Qureshi, Chief Technology Officer, b.well Connected Health.

Using b.well's infrastructure, healthcare organizations will be able to supercharge their AI strategy to:

Enhance care access: Natural language search enables consumers to use everyday language, like "I have stomach pain," or "find a kidney doctor" to locate and access in-network care.

Natural language search enables consumers to use everyday language, like "I have stomach pain," or "find a kidney doctor" to locate and access in-network care. Summarize and query health data: Large language models (LLMs) to draw from an individual's detailed, holistic health history, including medications, surgeries and procedures, to deliver personalized and consumer-friendly explanations and next-best actions.

Large language models (LLMs) to draw from an individual's detailed, holistic health history, including medications, surgeries and procedures, to deliver personalized and consumer-friendly explanations and next-best actions. Navigate consumers to lower cost options: A recommendations engine with geofencing capabilities proactively provides choices to members on lower cost care modalities and generic alternatives to drive additional savings.

"There are over 8 million non-physician healthcare workers and over 50 million family caregivers in the U.S., not to mention consumers themselves," added Qureshi. "b.well's approach to AI will make interactions more consumer friendly and automate many of the tasks healthcare workers, consumers and caregivers are spending precious time doing manually today, enabling organizations to drive efficiencies at scale."

These AI capabilities are built on b.well's unified data infrastructure, which enables clients to aggregate and standardize data from virtually any source into FHIR, enrich it with insights from over 60,000 consumer-generated data connections, and surface meaningful, personalized insights and next-best actions for end users.

The b.well Connected Health Platform also offers built-in controls and feedback methodology so organizations can maintain security, privacy and trust across every AI use case. The platform is HITRUST certified, demonstrating the highest level of information protection assurance, and includes IAL2-certified, federated identity proofing and consent management to further enhance data integrity and trust. b.well's longstanding commitment to privacy and security enables healthcare organizations to rapidly adopt AI, while ensuring models are safe, effective, and beneficial for consumers.

"Navigating the healthcare system is too complex, and AI has enormous potential to streamline fragmented and manual consumer experiences. Our ready-to-scale technology makes it easy for healthcare organizations to start innovating their workflows now, without the burden of developing from scratch," said Kristen Valdes, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, b.well Connected Health.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is solving healthcare's fragmentation problem. b.well's scalable, FHIR-based platform unifies all healthcare data, solutions, and services in one place — empowering healthcare organizations to offer their consumers personalized and relevant experiences. b.well enables the creation of longitudinal health records so healthcare consumers can receive proactive health insights, and conveniently shop and access care for themselves and their loved ones. b.well's Connected Health Platform integrates within existing digital systems, enhancing technology investments and ensuring consumers are the heart of every interaction.

Learn more at icanbwell.com .

