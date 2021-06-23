b.well Connected Health Named to Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021

BALTIMORE, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health , the platform providing consumers a new front end to health care, has been named to the Parity.org Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2021. This list recognizes organizations that have implemented a mix of exemplary benefits, policies, and programs that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers.

Companies on the list were rated in areas of equality in hiring and promotion practices, inclusion, representation of women in leadership, and enablers, such as benefits and other policies, that help companies achieve equitable outcomes.

"Our team is honored to receive this prestigious award that highlights our commitment to empowering women to become leaders," said Kristen Valdes, Founder and CEO of b.well. "I have been very fortunate in my career to have phenomenal female mentors, which is why, today, I mentor younger startups that are led by women and why, at b.well, we intentionally balance our leadership team to include at least 50 percent women."

Companies on the 2021 list share many common best practices that are known to support women, such as work-from-home or telecommute options (97%), flexible working hours (94%), and equal paid family leave for men and women (88%). Nearly every company measures and reports on gender parity to the executive team (97%), and every single company regularly communicates their gender-parity values to employees, encourages men to take their full family leave, and has a zero-tolerance policy for harassment.

"After a year that has erased all the gains women have made in the past several decades, there are still companies that are making progress to support women's advancement at work--all the more reason to celebrate their successes," said Cathrin Stickney, Parity.org founder and CEO. "The companies that are on the 2021 list of Best Companies for Women to Advance are shining examples of companies that actually walk the talk and are helping create equal representation, now."

The Best Companies for Women to Advance list is an initiative of Parity.org , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on bringing gender equality to the highest levels of business.

For more details, visit: www.parity.org/best-companies.

About Parity.org

Parity.org is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap at the highest ranks of business leadership. You can follow Parity.org on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram . Organizations wanting to take the ParityPledge or learn more about Parity.org should visit www.Parity.org .

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is a healthcare technology company providing platform services comprised of five core capabilities that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how consumers interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience. Visit icanbwell.com for more information.

