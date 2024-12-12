b.well Connected Health Names Sara Zywicki as Chief Product Officer

BALTIMORE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health , the leading platform for unified consumer health experiences, announced today that Sara Zywicki has joined the company as its Chief Product Officer. In this role, Zywicki will lead the strategy and execution of b.well's product vision, ensuring its platform continues to drive innovation and deliver meaningful impact for healthcare organizations and the consumers they serve.

"Sara brings an unparalleled track record of developing and scaling transformative healthcare technologies across payer, provider, and consumer markets," said Kristen Valdes, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, b.well Connected Health. "Her expertise in navigating regulatory complexities, launching market-first products, and driving exponential growth aligns seamlessly with our mission to create a connected health ecosystem that empowers consumers. Sara's leadership will strengthen our ability to deliver a truly unified healthcare experience."

Zywicki's appointment strengthens b.well's commitment to innovation and scalability as the company continues to expand its client base, which includes leading health systems, payers, and technology partners. Her focus will be on enhancing b.well's FHIR-based platform to meet the evolving needs of its customers while enabling organizations to deliver personalized, consumer-centric care.

"Healthcare is at a pivotal moment, with growing demand for solutions that address the challenges of fragmentation, complexity, and scalability," Zywicki said. "b.well is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation by delivering a platform that integrates data, solutions, and services into a single consumer experience. We enable consumers to navigate their healthcare journey with greater ease and confidence. I'm thrilled to join the team and help advance its mission to redefine how healthcare is delivered and experienced."

Zywicki joins b.well following a distinguished career in healthcare technology and digital innovation. Most recently, she served as Chief Product Officer at OncoHealth, where she drove a 600% expansion in health plan customers and a 45% annual revenue increase over three years. Zywicki also spearheaded the launch of Iris™, the first digital care platform tailored for cancer patients and caregivers, and played a critical role in securing Series B and C funding, culminating in a successful private equity exit in 2022.

Earlier in her career, Zywicki held leadership roles at SPH Analytics, where she developed a SaaS-based population health platform for value-based care, and Life Line Screening & Community Healthcare, where she developed new nationwide healthcare services that generated over $50 million in incremental annual revenue.

b.well Connected Health is on a mission to solve healthcare's fragmentation problem. b.well's scalable, FHIR-based platform unifies all healthcare data, solutions, and services in one place — empowering healthcare organizations to offer experiences where consumers can create longitudinal health records, receive proactive, n-of-1 health insights, and conveniently shop and access care for themselves and their loved ones. Our white-labeled solution integrates within existing digital systems, enhancing technology investments and ensuring consumers are the heart of every interaction. Learn more at icanbwell.com .

