b.well Connected Health to Present at All-digital CES 2021

BALTIMORE, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health , the platform providing consumers a new front end to healthcare, announced that Founder and CEO Kristen Valdes will present this week at the All-digital CES 2021 , the world's most influential tech event.

Valdes will join Mehmet Oz, MD, host of NBC's "The Dr. Oz Show," and Lynne Sterrett, the National Consulting leader for Deloitte's Life Sciences and Health Care practice, in a session intended to highlight the technologies enabling "do-it-yourself consumer health."

Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well Connected Health

CES 2021, January 11-14, will be an all-digital experience, extending the reach of this global event to existing and new audiences. Attendees will have a front row seat to the latest technology breakthroughs. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2021 will provide an engaging platform for companies large and small to launch products, build brands and form partnerships.

Valdes will speak during " The Road to DIY Consumer Health " on January 13 at 1:40pm EST. She will share how b.well is helping healthcare providers, health plans and employers to provide a connected, digital platform that engages consumers in managing every aspect of their health.

In addition to Valdez, Oz and Sterrett, the session will feature companies that are leading the way for consumers to take control of their healthcare journey:

Dr. Steven LeBoeuf , President & Co-founder of Valencell

, Michael Chapp , COO of Oura

, Alison Darcy , PhD, Founder & President of Woebot Health

Valdes is a transformative force in today's healthcare marketplace, spearheading the conversation on how empowering consumers can transform healthcare delivery. A seasoned healthcare executive with over 20 years in the industry, Valdes has dedicated her life to pioneering inventive solutions that challenge the status quo. Her quest has been largely driven by her powerful personal story as the mother of a child suffering from a significant autoimmune disorder. That compelling journey, along with her deep knowledge of the industry itself, inspired her to create b.well Connected Health in 2015.

Prior to founding b.well, Valdes was Vice President of Government Claims and XLHealth at United Healthcare, the nation's largest health insurance company. Valdes has been recognized as a 40 Under 40 Healthcare Innovator, as one of Maryland's Most Admired CEOs, and by Accenture and Springboard Enterprises as one of four 2020 "Women Transforming Industries." Her dedication to consumer directed health exchange is reflected in her active involvement in public policy workgroups such as the CARIN Alliance.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is a healthcare technology company providing platform services comprised of five core capabilities that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how consumers interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience.

Media Contact:

Todd Stein for b.well

510-417-0612

[email protected]

SOURCE b.well Connected Health