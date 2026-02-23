b.well Connected Health Unveils bailey™, a Ready-to-Deploy White-Label Health AI Assistant

bailey enables organizations to deploy a branded AI health assistant in their own apps in weeks, powered by b.well's complete patient data platform

BALTIMORE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health , the company solving healthcare's fragmentation problem, today announced the launch of bailey™, a white-label health AI assistant. Organizations can embed bailey directly into their own apps to deliver secure, action-oriented health AI experiences without building their own assistant from scratch. With bailey, consumers can move from questions to follow-through — such as finding care, managing medications, scheduling appointments, or navigating benefits — in a single conversation.

Meet bailey™ | The turnkey AI health assistant you can embed into your own app

The launch comes as healthcare organizations race to deploy AI assistants to improve consumer engagement, reduce administrative burden, and remain competitive while facing the significant technical, security, and regulatory challenges required to build healthcare-grade AI.

bailey is built on the b.well Health AI SDK , the same core infrastructure used by organizations including OpenAI and Samsung to power health AI experiences. The SDK connects, normalizes, and structures fragmented health data through b.well's proprietary 13-step data refinery , creating a clean, complete, longitudinal health record ready for AI. Organizations can deploy bailey as a white-label assistant or use the SDK to build their own AI-powered experiences.

Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, bailey is grounded in complete, longitudinal health records and purpose-built for healthcare workflows — enabling organizations to deploy AI assistants that can safely interpret medical data, coordinate care actions, and integrate directly into their existing ecosystem.

"Healthcare is fragmented, and people are left to connect the dots for themselves and their loved ones," said Kristen Valdes, Founder and CEO of b.well Connected Health. "bailey changes that by understanding each person's complete health history and clinical context, and helping them take the right next step. It can go beyond simply answering questions and actually recommend convenient care options, coordinate follow-through, and support people between doctor visits — so they can both better understand their health and also take action when it matters most."

"Building a healthcare-grade AI assistant from scratch typically takes 18-24 months and millions of dollars," said Imran Qureshi, CTO of b.well Connected Health. "With bailey, organizations can deploy a white-labeled assistant in weeks. We've solved the hard problems—data integration, security, compliance, and AI orchestration. bailey coordinates specialized AI agents to complete tasks such as interpreting clinical data and scheduling appointments. Organizations can use our pre-built agents, develop their own, or integrate third-party agents, giving them flexibility as their needs evolve."

bailey leverages one of the most comprehensive longitudinal health datasets in healthcare, unifying clinical, claims, pharmacy, and wearables data from 350+ sources into a single AI-ready health record. Built on b.well's FHIR-based platform, bailey delivers secure, context-aware insights grounded in each individual's complete health record while maintaining strict privacy, security, and regulatory compliance.

bailey at a Glance

Complete Health Data Integration: Unifies clinical, claims, pharmacy, and wearables data from millions of sources into a single AI-ready dataset

Unifies clinical, claims, pharmacy, and wearables data from millions of sources into a single AI-ready dataset Developed at Scale: Built and refined using millions of patient records to handle the complexity of real-world healthcare data

Built and refined using millions of patient records to handle the complexity of real-world healthcare data Agentic AI Architecture: Orchestrates multiple specialized AI agents—use b.well's pre-built agents, build your own, or integrate third-party agents for maximum flexibility

Orchestrates multiple specialized AI agents—use b.well's pre-built agents, build your own, or integrate third-party agents for maximum flexibility Action-Oriented AI: Goes beyond Q&A to complete tasks—schedule appointments, refill prescriptions, find in-network providers, and more

Goes beyond Q&A to complete tasks—schedule appointments, refill prescriptions, find in-network providers, and more Healthcare-Grade Security: HIPAA-compliant, SOC 2 & HITRUST certified, with enterprise-level encryption and audit trails

HIPAA-compliant, SOC 2 & HITRUST certified, with enterprise-level encryption and audit trails Consumer-First Privacy: Built on the CARIN Alliance Code of Conduct and recognized with the DiMe Seal from the Digital Medicine Society, ensuring responsible data use, transparent consent, and consumer-directed control

Built on the CARIN Alliance Code of Conduct and recognized with the DiMe Seal from the Digital Medicine Society, ensuring responsible data use, transparent consent, and consumer-directed control Rapid Deployment: Embeds in existing web, iPhone, and Android apps via SDK—deploy in weeks, not months

Embeds in existing web, iPhone, and Android apps via SDK—deploy in weeks, not months White-Label Ready: Fully customizable UI to match your brand

bailey is available now. Organizations interested in deploying bailey can request a demo at www.bwell.com .

About b.well

b.well Connected Health is solving healthcare's fragmentation problem by enabling organizations to deliver connected, complete digital health experiences. Built on a secure health data platform that unifies clinical, claims, pharmacy, and wearable data, b.well powers AI assistants, applications, and digital health solutions that help people understand and take action on their health. Learn more at www.bwell.com .

SOURCE b.well Connected Health