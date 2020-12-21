b.well earns Digital Health Award for consumer directed digital health

BALTIMORE, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health , the platform designed to provide consumers a new front end to healthcare, has been recognized in the Fall 2020 Digital Health Awards® with the top award in the "consumer directed digital health" category.

The biannual Digital Health Awards recognize the world's best digital health resources for consumers and healthcare professionals. Selected from among over 400 entries, b.well took the top spot in its category with a Gold distinction.

"It is clear that the future of health is consumer driven and that the way care is delivered and experienced is changing," said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well. "b.well helps by providing consumers with a new front end to healthcare, one that is preventive, personalized and participatory and that combines the burgeoning ecosystem of health apps with every source of health information to engage and connect every stakeholder in a single mobile location."

The Digital Health Awards program is organized by the Health Information Resource CenterSM (HIRC), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well is a healthcare technology company providing platform services comprised of five core capabilities that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how consumers interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience.

