Bybit Affirms Full Backing of Assets in Landmark Proof-of-Reserves Audit

News provided by

Bybit

20 Dec, 2023, 05:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, has again demonstrated its dedication to transparency and security by expanding its proof-of-reserves audit to encompass an industry-leading 32 cryptocurrencies.

This rigorous audit affirms that all assets are fully backed, ranging from 100-124%, by Bybit's meticulously managed wallets.

Continue Reading
Bybit Affirms Full Backing of Assets in Landmark Proof-of-Reserves Audit
Bybit Affirms Full Backing of Assets in Landmark Proof-of-Reserves Audit

In response to the growing demand for transparency within the cryptocurrency industry, Bybit has expanded its proof-of-reserves audit, providing assurance that customer assets are comprehensively backed and secure. The latest audit confirms that each of the 32 cryptocurrencies surveyed are fully collateralized, with reserves amounting to 100-124% of the assets held in Bybit's multi-tier wallet system.

Bybit's commitment to transparency is further solidified by its outstanding rankings, including a perfect 10/10 in CoinGecko's Trust Score and an 'AA' rating from the 2023 CCData Crypto Exchange Benchmark Report. These accolades underscore the exchange's leadership in industry best practices.

"Our proactive approach to transparency with regular proof-of-reserves audits reflects our core belief in trust through verification," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "In a dynamic landscape like crypto, proof-of-reserves are critical. They empower our users with confidence, knowing that their investments are secure and managed with the utmost integrity."

Bybit's custom-designed system of wallets includes cold, warm, and hot wallets, ensuring optimal security and swift access to funds when required. In conjunction with leading third-party custodians Fireblocks and Copper, Bybit provides the security necessary to continue to lead the crypto exchange market.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media 

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit

Also from this source

Bybit Affirms Full Backing of Assets in Landmark Proof-of-Reserves Audit

Bybit Affirms Full Backing of Assets in Landmark Proof-of-Reserves Audit

Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, has again demonstrated its dedication to transparency and security by expanding its...
Bybit otvírá Crypto Ark Space: Budoucnost spolupráce v oblasti kryptoměn se utváří v Dubaji

Bybit otvírá Crypto Ark Space: Budoucnost spolupráce v oblasti kryptoměn se utváří v Dubaji

Společnost Bybit, třetí největší krypto burza na světě dle objemu, otevřela v rámci svého globálního sídla v Dubaji prostor nazvaný „The Crypto Ark...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.