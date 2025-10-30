Bybit Alpha Celebrates Luck and Mastery with up to 8,000 USDT in Rewards for Top Winners

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to kick off a brand new trading season on Bybit Alpha with 600,000 USDT in total prizes. From now until the end of 2025, traders of all experience levels stand to earn rewards while experiencing Bybit's latest streamlined gateway for on-chain trading in daily giveaways and leaderboards.

The newly upgrade Bybit Alpha transforms access to premier on-chain opportunities for alpha hunters. Delivering seamless integration with Unified Trading Account (UTA) balances, Bybit Alpha allows traders to execute on-chain transactions with the familiar efficiency of spot trading.

Bybit Exclusive: The Alpha Trading Season

In five competition rounds, with two prize pools, and hundreds of potential winners, Bybit Alpha invites both consistent and competitive traders to divide up the rewards in two paths:

Alpha Lucky Draw: Users may complete low-threshold trading tasks to earn Lucky Draw tickets for a chance to win up to 100 USDT from the 100,000 USDT prize pool. Each task culminates in up to two tickets per day from now until the end of the year.

Users may complete low-threshold trading tasks to earn Lucky Draw tickets for a chance to win from the 100,000 USDT prize pool. Each task culminates in up to two tickets per day from now until the end of the year. Alpha Trading Competition: The centerpiece of this trading season, the main competition will distribute half a million USDT across five separate rounds, with each round recognizing the top 100 performers. First-place finishers in each round receive 8,000 USDT, followed by 6,000 USDT for second place and 4,000 USDT for third place, with tiered rewards for other trader on the leaderboard.

Whether traders thrive on daily gains or chase the adrenaline of volume-driven competition, Bybit Alpha empowers them with the tools and opportunities to match their ambition. The platform stands ready to support every strategy throughout this two-month trading season.

To take part in the event, eligible users may simply sign up for Bybit Alpha and start trading. Terms and conditions apply, and participants are subject to eligibility requirements.

Bybit Alpha's enhanced capabilities reflect Bybit's commitment to bridging centralized and decentralized trading experiences, providing institutional-grade infrastructure with retail-friendly accessibility. To learn more about Bybit Alpha, users may visit: Bybit Alpha: The evolution of on-chain trading

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

