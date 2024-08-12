DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) , After a year of successful collaboration, Bybit is thrilled to announce its new role from a key ecosystem partner to an advisory role, solidifying its position as a leading force in Dubai's thriving crypto and Web3 industry.

Bybit and DMCC Extend Successful Partnership, Pioneering New Role to Drive the Growth of Dubai's Crypto Ecosystem

This elevated partnership marks a new chapter in Bybit and DMCC's joint commitment to fostering the growth and development of the region's crypto ecosystem. From August 2024 to July 2025, Bybit will serve as a DMCC Ecosystem and Advisory Partner, providing strategic guidance to the DMCC Crypto Center and its members on key initiatives.

Boosting Dubai's position as a Global Crypto Hub

To further bolster Dubai's position as a global crypto hub, Bybit and DMCC Crypto Center will co-organize two major industry events this year: a global hackathon and a flagship conference. The hackathon will nurture innovation by supporting developers in building web3 projects, while the conference will position Dubai as a thought leadership center by bringing together industry experts and key opinion leaders.

The past year has been marked by significant achievements, including a $100,000 prize pool hackathon to support blockchain startups, a Masterclass for aspiring entrepreneurs, the "Let Web3 Happen in Dubai" event focused on security and compliance, and a high-profile side event at Token 2049. Through these initiatives, Bybit has actively supported and advised over 20 startups, helping them establish a foothold in Dubai's dynamic crypto landscape.

By taking on an advisory role, Bybit will leverage its deep industry expertise to shape the future of Dubai's crypto and Web3 industry. This collaboration underscores Bybit's unwavering commitment to supporting Dubai's vision of becoming a global crypto and Web3 hub.

"We are honored to be the first organization appointed to this advisory role by DMCC," said Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit. "By taking on an advisory role, we are excited to leverage our expertise to drive innovation and support the growth of the industry in Dubai."

Belal Jassoma, Director of Ecosystems, DMCC, added "Bybit have been true partners over the past year, bringing substantial value to Dubai's crypto and Web3 community. We are thrilled to expand this through Bybit's advisory role, which will support our Crypto Centre members in new ways as they look to scale their crypto businesses and tap into some of the world's most exciting markets."

