DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announces the addition of SUI to its On-Chain Earn platform , providing users the ability to participate in blockchain security while earning staking rewards. To mark this launch, a 12,000 SUI bonus pool will be available to eligible participants staking SUI during the event period.

Event Details

Bybit Expands On-Chain Earn Offering with SUI Staking

Duration: From now until Jan. 3, 2025 , 11:59 PM (UTC)

From now until , Bonus Pool: 12,000 SUI, distributed proportionally based on participants' staking amounts.

Key Features of SUI Staking on Bybit

Higher APY Potential: On-chain staking offers competitive annual percentage yields.

On-chain staking offers competitive annual percentage yields. Simplified Process: Bybit handles minor fees and distributes daily staking rewards directly to users.

Bybit handles minor fees and distributes daily staking rewards directly to users. Support for Blockchain Decentralization: Staking supports the decentralization and security of blockchain networks.

Staking supports the decentralization and security of blockchain networks. Flexibility: Participants can stake and redeem with ease, offering both convenience and accessibility.

Staking Mechanics and Reward Distribution

Users staking SUI on Bybit's On-Chain Earn during the event must maintain a staking period of at least 24 hours to qualify for earnings and the bonus pool. Rewards will be credited to users' Funding Accounts daily at 6:00 AM UTC, with no limits on the potential daily SUI earnings.

"We are excited to enhance our On-Chain Earn platform with the addition of SUI staking," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit. "This staking initiative reflects our commitment to empowering users with innovative and accessible ways to grow their crypto assets."

Bybit On-Chain Earn is an easy-to-use staking service that lets users earn rewards by staking crypto directly on the blockchain. Staking can be complicated, often requiring technical expertise and specialized hardware. Bybit On-Chain Earn simplifies this process by managing all the complexities — gas fees, node operations, and reward distribution — so users can stake popular PoS cryptocurrencies like ETH and SOL with just a few clicks.

Find out more: SUI-percharge with On-Chain Earn: Stake SUI to Earn up to 12,000 SUI

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

