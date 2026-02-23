DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to launch its USDC Campaign , inviting traders and stakers of USDC on Bybit to earn points for a winning share of an auspicious 800,000 USDC prize pool.

Bybit's exclusive USDC Campaign caters to a broad spectrum of participants, from active traders seeking to leverage market movements to yield-focused users who prefer a more measured, savings-driven approach.

Trading or Staking USDC on Bybit: 800,000 USDC Up for Grabs

From now until March 6, 2026, eligible Bybit users may register for the event and start earning team-based rewards, enjoying the flexibility to share in the prize pool based on their preferred USDC strategy.

How it works: Trading vs. Staking

Upon registration, participants select one of two teams, each backed by its own dedicated slice of the prize pool:

Enrolled members can accumulate Trade Points by trading USDC, with one Trade Point awarded for every 500 USDC traded. Stake Team: Stake Team players earn Stake Points by staking USDC through Bybit's Fixed Savings product (21-day term) or the MNT/USDC Alpha Farming pool, with one Stake Point awarded for every 100 USDC staked.

The more points accumulated, the greater the proportional share of the prize pool to be unlocked. Staking USDC also provides user with 6% fixed APR. Participants can also choose to do both actions, earning rewards from both teams' prize pool.

USDC has become a cornerstone of the global stablecoin market. Issued by Circle and fully reserved against the US dollar, it combines the stability of fiat with the speed and transparency of blockchain, making it a trusted instrument for traders and institutions alike seeking reliable value storage, active trading, and passive yield generation without the volatility of traditional crypto assets.

Bybit's USDC Campaign stands to put USDC's versatility on full display while underscoring Bybit's ongoing commitment to building products that meet users where they are.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of participation rules, eligibility requirements, and restrictions, users may visit the campaign landing page directly.

