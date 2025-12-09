Bybit Institutional Head Unveils New Institutional Credit Architecture and Ultra-Low-Latency Execution Layer

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the BIG Series Institutional Gala, Bybit Institutional introduced two major upgrades set to redefine the standards of institutional digital asset trading in 2025: an expanded INS Credit Suite and a fully redesigned Market Maker Gateway (MMGW) low-latency execution environment.

The announcements were led by Yoyee Wang, Head of Business to Business of Bybit, who outlined Bybit's integrated institutional blueprint — combining custody, credit, execution, governance, and operational resiliency into one cohesive platform.

Reinventing Institutional Credit

Yoyee highlighted that Bybit's upgraded INS Credit Suite now delivers one of the most advanced and transparent credit environments available to institutional clients.

"Across the industry, one theme is clear: institutions want capital efficiency without compromising control. With up to 5× leverage, TradFi-aligned LTV parameters, and support for 1,000 sub-accounts, we're delivering a true institutional-grade credit architecture," added Yoyee.

The demand reinforces that shift. Bybit's INS loan notional reached USD 1.1 billion this quarter, marking a 26% QoQ increase, driven by active adoption from professional trading firms.

Custody + RWA + Credit: A New Operating Model for Institutions

A headline announcement of Yoyee's presentation was the integration of custody-based RWA tokens into Bybit's off-exchange credit infrastructure — a first-of-its-kind development for digital asset markets.

"For the first time, institutions can keep assets in custody, earn returns through tokenized money-market RWAs, and still unlock institutional credit. It combines control, transparency, and efficiency in a way the market has not seen before," said Yoyee.

This model connects regulated custody, yield, and capital deployment into a single operational workflow — eliminating fragmentation and unlocking new efficiencies for asset managers and trading firms.

A Leap in Execution: Round-Trip Latency Cut from 30ms to 2.5ms

The second major upgrade unveiled was Bybit's next-generation Market Maker Gateway (MMGW) execution architecture, engineered specifically for institutional consistency and predictability.

Yoyee announced that Bybit has brought round-trip latency for INS clients down to 5 milliseconds through its new MMGW architecture, with a next-generation 2.5-millisecond execution channel planned for release in 2026.

"Speed alone isn't the breakthrough — certainty is," she said. "We engineered an execution lane designed for institutional performance: consistent, stable, and resistant to noise."

A Unified Institutional Vision for 2026

Yoyee closed by underscoring Bybit's dedication to shaping the industry's most complete and future-ready institutional ecosystem.

'At Bybit, our philosophy is simple: listen, care, improve. Today's innovations reflect our focus on delivering smarter credit and faster execution — and we are just getting started.'

