Bybit Launches Crypto Trend Challenge: Pick a Trend and Win

06 Feb, 2024, 19:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, is excited to announce the launch of an ambitious trading campaign - Crypto Trend Challenge, designed to cater to a wide array of traders, from novices in the crypto world to seasoned experts. This innovative campaign, set to run from Feb. 1, 2024, 10 AM UTC to Feb. 21, 2024, 23:59 UTC, introduces a dynamic approach to trading with a focus on using structured products to predict which coins will be the top performers of the day.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in various trading activities, including spot trading, derivatives, and subscribing to Structured Product plans. Traders have the chance to achieve a minimum daily trading volume to qualify for daily prize pools, with specific thresholds set for spot and derivatives trading. Traders involved with the day's top-performing tokens will get a chance to share in a daily prize pool, adding an extra layer of excitement and competition to the art of finding top performing cryptocurrencies, leveraging the success of their trades with more rewards.

"We are pleased to create this campaign, which recognizes and rewards the dedication and skill of our trading community," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "This initiative is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing meaningful and engaging experiences for our users, reinforcing Bybit's position as a top-three platform in the cryptocurrency space."

Moreover, the competition includes an additional bonus for the top 10 users who win the most number of days throughout the campaign, with a substantial 10,000 USDT prize pool up for grabs. This bonus is designed to recognize and reward the consistent performance and dedication of Bybit's top traders.

In line with Bybit's commitment to fairness and transparency, trades involving market makers and institutional traders are not eligible, ensuring an equal playing field for all participants.

Indeed, This campaign is expected to not only foster a competitive spirit among traders but also enhance the overall trading experience on the platform for all users.

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

