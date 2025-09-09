Bybit Launches Private Wealth Management Broker Program to Empower Partners and Drive Growth

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched its Private Wealth Management (PWM) Broker Program to incentivize and empower partners to introduce clients and funds to Bybit's PWM offerings. The initiative aims to expand Bybit's high-net-worth user base, increase assets under management (AUM) and deliver long-term revenue growth.

The PWM Broker Program gives partners an exclusive opportunity to act as dedicated agents for capital introduction into Bybit's PWM private fund products. Unlike the standard referral system, this model is designed for brokers who serve high-net-worth clients.

Key benefits for PWM brokers

Earn a performance-based commission of up to 3% share on yield, depending on the AUM tier

Introduce clients to Bybit's PWM private fund products, tailored for high-net-worth investors

Access comprehensive support across onboarding, subscription and profit distribution

A structured partnership model

The PWM Broker Program provides brokers with dedicated support at every stage. From application and client introduction to subscription setup and automated profit allocation, the framework is designed to be transparent and efficient. This allows brokers to focus on cultivating relationships with clients while Bybit manages operational and technical processes.

Broker onboarding process

Becoming a PWM broker with Bybit involves five steps:

Apply – Submit an application and provide a UID for rebate tracking



Introduce clients – Present PWM private fund products to eligible clients and collect details including UID, selected strategy, investment amount and revenue-share rate



Subscription setup – Receive subscription links and instructions from Bybit, then guide clients through the process



Product configuration – Bybit's PWM manager finalizes setup and brokers update clients once complete



Profit distribution – Profits are allocated to clients via SMA Subaccounts, with broker commissions distributed based on revenue-share tiers

The model rewards brokers for scaling AUM contributions, with tiers starting at 1% for $5–10 million and rising to 3% for AUM above $50 million.

"With the PWM Broker Program, we are empowering our partners to share in the growth of our Private Wealth Management platform. Together, we can expand access to world-class investment opportunities while delivering meaningful rewards for our brokers," said Jerry Li, Global Head of Financial Product and Wealth Management at Bybit.

Bybit PWM recorded strong results in July, including a 160% month-over-month increase in average annual percentage rate (APR) across all funds. Its flagship high-yield USDT strategy delivered 19.77% APR, outperforming in a volatile market environment. This was supported by Bitcoin's rally to new highs, inflows into Ethereum ETFs and positive regulatory developments. The division surpassed $200 million in subscription volume, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Interested brokers can apply by contacting [email protected] .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

