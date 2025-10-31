DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to announce the launch of its year-end edition of the Daily Treasure Hunt: The Ultimate Gold Mine . The event marks the grand finale of Bybit's 2025 reward campaigns, offering users an opportunity to unearth legendary digital treasures through trading and earning activities.

Event Schedule

Bybit Launches “The Ultimate Gold Mine” in Grand Year-End Daily Treasure Hunt Event

Pre-registration Opens: October 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. UTC

October 31, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. UTC Main Event Period: November 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. UTC – December 22, 2025, at 9:59 a.m. UTC

November 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. UTC – December 22, 2025, at 9:59 a.m. UTC Points Redemption Deadline: December 25, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. UTC

This year's edition introduces two distinct "tunnels to treasure"—the Trade Task Vein and the Earn Task Vein. The Trade Task Vein allows users to execute trades to earn consistent rewards, while the Earn Task Vein provides a low-risk, accessible way for participants to complete simple tasks and securely grow their points.

At the heart of The Ultimate Gold Mine lies a 300,000 USDT prize pool, distributed through the Points Plaza Exchange and Unlimited Mining Cards. Users can redeem points for a share of the prize pool, scratch unlimited cards for bonus prizes, and uncover "Legendary Finds" including Bitcoin (BTC) rewards of up to $10,000, Boost Coupons, VIP trial passes, and other exclusive bonuses.

Participants' points will accumulate daily throughout the event, with consistent engagement yielding higher potential rewards. The structure encourages early participation and sustained activity, turning daily efforts into a year-end windfall.

For further information and full terms and conditions, participants may refer to the official event page on Bybit's website.

Disclaimer

Eligibility requires identity verification, and participation is restricted in certain jurisdictions, including the European Economic Area. Full details, including restrictions and terms of participation, are outlined in the official Terms and Conditions.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018.

