Bybit Monthly Update: July 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, highlighted its key activities in July 2024 and concluded an extraordinary July marked by unprecedented growth, product launches, and community engagement. The platform expanded its spot market offerings, introduced innovative trading tools, and made significant strides in Web3, solidifying its position as a dominant force in the industry.

A Month of Unprecedented Growth

July witnessed unparalleled expansion for Bybit. The platform's spot market offerings soared with the addition of a diverse range of new coins, including $WELL , $PTC , $DOP1 , $MCG , $MOCA , $UXLINK , $CLOUD , $A8 , $PIXFI , $AVAIL , $ZKL , and $L3 . These strategic listings empowered users to construct even more diversified investment portfolios. To further enhance trading capabilities, Bybit introduced CopyTrading Pro and pre-market trading for Hamster Kombat ($HMSTR) and Catizen ($CATI).

Bybit's commitment to driving Web3 adoption remained steadfast. The platform launched IDO 2.0 , a groundbreaking initiative that opened new avenues for project launches. Additionally, Bybit conducted a Nulink airdrop , rewarding the community for their support. The platform's Web3 endeavors extended further with the launch of the " New-Gen Web3 Writers: Global Challenge ," fostering a vibrant community of content creators. Bybit also made history by becoming the first platform to support the FBTC ecosystem through its Web3 wallet.

Community Engagement Takes Center Stage

Bybit's dedication to fostering a thriving community was evident throughout July. The platform's live stream series captivated audiences with insightful discussions on a range of topics, including:

Crypto Cup 2024 Ultimate Prediction: Who Will Reign Supreme?

The Evolution of Tap-to-Earn Games: Can They Make You Richer? Discover and Share 500 USDT!

2024 Must-Watch Insider Trends in Web3: Watch & Share 500 USDT!

What's Hot, What's Not: Explore Sizzling Crypto Trends Around the World and Win a Share of 500 USDT!

Mastering the Crypto Market: Savvy Strategies for Smart Traders

Backstage with Ben Episode 24

Bridging Web3 and Web2 for a Brighter Future: Watch and Win From a $500 Prize Pool!

To amplify user engagement, Bybit launched several exciting campaigns, including The Crypto Games 2024 , Bybit Trader's Year of 2024: July Trading Competition , Ethereum Ecosystem Bonanza , USDC Euphoria , and mETH extravaganza . These initiatives offered users the opportunity to win substantial prizes while fostering a sense of community.

Expanding Global Reach

Bybit's commitment to global accessibility was exemplified by the launch of the Bybit Card in Argentina , empowering users to seamlessly transition between the digital and physical realms. Furthermore, the introduction of the Digital Rupee (eRupee) as a payment method on the P2P platform expanded Bybit's reach in India.

