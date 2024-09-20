DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, welcomes new users aboard in select markets with P2P coupons valued at up to $20.

From now to Oct. 13, eligible users may unlock P2P coupons worth up to $20 by fulfilling one or both of the following tasks:

Bybit P2P Taps Into Select Markets With Welcome Offers

First-time deposit : new users who make a deposit of $100 or more in any assets on Bybit P2P for the first time within 7 days of registering on Bybit may receive a P2P coupon for $10 .

: new users who make a deposit of or more in any assets on Bybit P2P for the first time within 7 days of registering on Bybit may receive a P2P coupon for . First trade: users who complete their first trade on Bybit's Spot or Derivatives on any trading pair achieving a minimum trading volume of $100 may qualify for $10 in P2P coupons.

P2P on Bybit is an intuitive peer-to-peer trading platform for both takers and makers. Offering comprehensive benefits for the community, Bybit P2P provides a wide array of supportive initiatives for users, including the P2P Hiring Program for long-term merchants and Advertiser Programs for top performing P2P advertisers and verified advertisers , helping users achieve their goals.

Winners may use P2P coupons for all fiat currencies supported on Bybit P2P, an ultra user-friendly marketplace that offers mainstream coins including ETH, BTC, USDT and USDC at zero transaction fees for takers.

The coupons are offered on a first-come-first serve basis. This promotion is available for eligible users in selected regions only. Find out more: [Selected Countries Only] P2P Coupons Worth $20 for You!

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

