DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has revealed the 2025 highlights of Bybit Spot , marking a transformative year for business line. Defined by strategic market positioning that consistently delivered early access to breakout assets before the hype, Bybit Spot proactively identified and listed high-potential tokens ahead of broader discovery, unlocking advanced entry opportunities and a rewarding experience for traders.

First to Market: TRUMP, XAUT, xStocks, TUNA, and MET

Bybit Spot 2025 Highlights: Unlocking Early Access to High-Potential Assets

Bybit Spot helped users secure first-mover advantages across the year's most significant asset launches. The platform was among the earliest to list TRUMP, the first dynamite memecoin of 2025 that hit an all-time high (ATH) of 548%. In the RWA space, Bybit pioneered CEX trading for XAUT, a gold-backed token that saw an ATH of 127%, and xStocks, enabling on-chain trading capturing the upside of traditional equities, with GOOGLX climbing +107%.

The platform's early discovery approach continued with TUNA, a community-led DeFi token that surged +2,637% on day one, and MET, a liquidity-focused DeFi pick that delivered +255% first-day gains.

Lightning-Fast Listings, High Rewards

Speed to market paired with industry-leading incentives defined Bybit Spot's value proposition. The platform gave away up to $20 million in rewards for select listings including NXPC, an early-stage GameFi breakout, and NIGHT, a privacy-first infrastructure project. By combining early access with substantial reward structures, Bybit transformed market momentum into potential profitability. The strategy propelled Bybit Spot to the No. 1 position in NIGHT's CEX trading market share.

Capturing Diversity in Narratives

Bybit Spot's 2025 lineup spanned the most captivating sectors from celebrity memecoins, AI utilities, to RWA, GameFi, on-chain equities, next-generation Layer 1s, and privacy-first infrastructure. The diversified approach ensured Bybit users' access to multiple market narratives wherever opportunities emerged.

Throughout 2025, Bybit Spot delivered on its promise of an ultra-rewarding trading experience, platforming spotlight projects every month and delivering first-mover advantage at every turn. Looking ahead, 2026 stands to be another year of building momentum and sharing growth.

