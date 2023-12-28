DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Manta Network, a pioneer in zero-knowledge (ZK) application ecosystems. Together, they are also launching a celebratory 100K MANTA Carnival to introduce the community to cutting-edge ZK technology and unlock exciting rewards.

Bybit Web3 Partners with Manta Network, Celebrating with 100K MANTA Carnival!

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Bybit's Web3 ecosystem, amplifying its openness and connectivity through integration with Manta Network.The Bybit Wallet now supports Manta, providing a seamless experience for over 800,000 users utilizing Bybit Web3 Wallet. This integration not only expands the functionality of the Bybit Wallet but also brings the advantages of Manta Network's ZK technology to a broader user base.

Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Manta Network to advance the adoption of zero-knowledge technology in the Web3 space. This collaboration aligns with our Web3 commitment to creating a decentralized ecosystem that is simpler, open and equal for all."

Manta Network's core product, Manta Pacific, offers a revolutionary solution for Web3 developers. It's a scalable and cost-effective Layer 2 ecosystem built on Ethereum, utilizing ZK-Rollups to significantly reduce gas fees and simplify deployment through Solidity. This paves the way for a new era of web3 application development, one that's faster, cheaper, and accessible to more users.

100K MANTA Carnival: Fun and Rewards for Everyone:

Bybit Web3 is ecstatic to share its excitement for Manta Network with the community through a 10-day carnival packed with opportunities to win a share of 100,000 MANTA tokens.

The 100K MANTA Carnival kicks off on December 22nd, 2023, at 10AM UTC and runs until January 1st, 2024. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to learn about ZK technology, win valuable tokens, and participate in shaping the future of decentralized applications.

For more details and participation instructions, visit: https://announcements.bybit.com/en/article/manta-network-x-bybit-web3-carnival-up-to-100-000-manta-up-for-grabs-blt3c730aff1e7ab01f/

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

