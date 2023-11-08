Bybit Welcomes Sebastian Gawenda as Options Business Leader

News provided by

Bybit

08 Nov, 2023, 05:00 ET

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is excited to announce the appointment of Sebastian Gawenda as its new options business leader, marking a significant stride in fortifying Bybit's position as a leader in the crypto options market. Indeed, Bybit pioneered the first USDC-settled options contracts for BTC and ETH in 2022.

Sebastian is a seasoned professional with a rich background in institutional sales, having previously led the Institutional Sales teams for Crypto.com's spot and derivatives exchanges.

Continue Reading
Bybit Welcomes Sebastian Gawenda as Options Business Leader
Bybit Welcomes Sebastian Gawenda as Options Business Leader

Before his tenure at Crypto.com, Sebastian was instrumental in steering the Institutional Relationships and Solutions division for the EMEA region at Kraken. His extensive experience in traditional finance, coupled with a decade-long career as an algorithmic equity-options trader, equips him with a unique blend of skills and insights.

Sebastian's technical acumen and deep understanding of both traditional and crypto-native industries position him perfectly to bridge these two worlds, bringing a fresh perspective and innovative strategies to Bybit's options trading.

"There's an incredible need in the market for USDC-settled options paired with access to a thriving spot and derivatives market," said Sebastian. "I see this from my conversations with institutions all the way to small individual traders. That's why I'm so excited to join Bybit, there's already a thriving spot and derivatives market, unified trading account, technology, and this incredible team — it's a winning combination!"

"We are thrilled to welcome Sebastian to the Bybit family," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. "His expertise and track record in institutional sales and options trading make him an invaluable addition to our team. With Sebastian at the helm of our Options division, we are confident in our ability to offer enhanced trading to institutional clients moving forward."

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270390/Sebastian_Gawenda.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Bybit Welcomes Sebastian Gawenda as Options Business Leader

Bybit Welcomes Sebastian Gawenda as Options Business Leader

Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is excited to announce the appointment of Sebastian Gawenda as its new options business...
Hackathon Highlights: How the American University of Sharjah and Bybit Are Shaping Tech Talent in the UAE

Hackathon Highlights: How the American University of Sharjah and Bybit Are Shaping Tech Talent in the UAE

Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, has successfully concluded its first Inter-College Hackathon. The landmark event, which took...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.