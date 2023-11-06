Bybit x TON Odyssey: TON Giveaway & Exclusive APR Staking Opportunities

News provided by

Bybit

06 Nov, 2023, 07:31 ET

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with The Open Network (TON), offering its community a unique opportunity to earn and stake TON with significant rewards. This collaborative event will run from Nov. 8, 2023 to Dec. 7, 2023, and is an inclusive initiative welcoming both new and existing Bybit users.

Bybit Gives New Users 5.5 TON

New users who join Bybit during the event period can earn up to 5.5 TON. To participate, new users need to enable their Telegram Wallet, sign up for a Bybit account, deposit at least $100 to Bybit within seven days of sign-up, and submit their wallet details. A total of 5 TON will be credited to their Bybit account, and an additional 0.5 TON will be sent to their Telegram wallet. This offer is available to the first 25,000 eligible participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Existing Users Get TON Credited to their Telegram Wallets

Bybit has not forgotten about its loyal community, either. Existing users can also participate by enabling the TON wallet on Telegram and submitting their details, with 0.5 TON credited to their Telegram wallet. This offer is also available to the first 25,000 eligible participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bybit Offers 20% APR on TON Deposits

In addition to the TON giveaway, Bybit is offering a unique staking opportunity with an attractive 20% APR on TON. This 7-day Fixed Savings product is available to new Bybit users who make their first deposits after Nov. 6, 2023. Participants can stake anywhere from 50 TON to a maximum of 4,500 TON.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with TON, bringing the Telegram community onboard the CryptoArk," said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative and rewarding experiences for both new and existing users."

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-five cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/4384033/Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-x-ton-odyssey-ton-giveaway--exclusive-apr-staking-opportunities-301978474.html

Also from this source

Bybit x TON Odyssey: TON Giveaway & Exclusive APR Staking Opportunities

Bybit x TON Odyssey: TON Giveaway & Exclusive APR Staking Opportunities

Bybit, the world's third most visited crypto exchange, is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with The Open Network (TON), offering...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Social Media

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Cryptocurrency

Image1

Blockchain

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.