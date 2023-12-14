Bybit's Morocco X Event: Bridging Finance and Innovation in the MENA Region

News provided by

Bybit

14 Dec, 2023, 05:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, has recently hosted a landmark partnership event in Morocco, showcasing its dedication to enriching the Bybit ecosystem and bolstering the burgeoning community of crypto traders and business magnates, particularly in the MENA region.

Continue Reading
Bybit's Morocco X Event: Bridging Finance and Innovation in the MENA Region
Bybit's Morocco X Event: Bridging Finance and Innovation in the MENA Region

Set in the luxurious ambiance of the Four Seasons, the Morocco X event gathered a distinguished array of guests, including prominent leaders of major investment funds and successful traders. The event was designed to foster deep connections and meaningful discussions among the financial elite, contributing to the growth of a robust crypto community.

Leila Mcharek, Global Business and Strategic Partnership Leader at Bybit, spearheaded the event's morning session with an exclusive brunch. She welcomed esteemed figures such as M. Tarik Haddi, President of Azur Innovation Management, alongside other influential fund managers. The afternoon session featured well-known local influencers like Yassine Meho, who brought significant digital influence and community engagement to the event.

Beyond the networking opportunities, the Morocco X event represented a fusion of diverse perspectives and a shared vision for the future of crypto and finance. The initiative by Bybit stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to nurturing a dynamic trading environment and forging a network that transcends geographical boundaries. It signifies the company's effort to unite industry leaders and influencers around the shared objective of propelling the crypto and financial markets forward.

This event is a key milestone in Bybit's journey, underlining its position as a frontrunner in the crypto economy. By harnessing the power of community, education, and innovation, Bybit continues to pave the path toward a prosperous future in the digital asset space.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2300981/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Bybit's Morocco X Event: Bridging Finance and Innovation in the MENA Region

Bybit's Morocco X Event: Bridging Finance and Innovation in the MENA Region

Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, has recently hosted a landmark partnership event in Morocco, showcasing its dedication to ...
Bybit onthult zijn Web3-visie: baanbrekend op vlak van eenvoud, openheid en gelijkheid in het gedecentraliseerde ecosysteem

Bybit onthult zijn Web3-visie: baanbrekend op vlak van eenvoud, openheid en gelijkheid in het gedecentraliseerde ecosysteem

Bybit, 's werelds op twee na grootste cryptobeurs qua volume, onthulde vandaag op zijn vijfde verjaardag zijn vooruitstrevende Web3-visie, gericht op ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Social Media

Image1

Cryptocurrency

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.