Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios, Set to Host a Virtual Event on Economic Justice And Equality as a Benefit For The Los Angeles Urban League

Allen's Entertainment Studios has one of the largest libraries of family and advertiser-friendly lifestyle content in the world. Further distinguishing Entertainment Studios is its status as the first African American owned multi-platform media studio producing and distributing wide-release motion pictures and content for all platforms.

The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare again the disparities faced by African Americans in all sectors of society. Sometimes called "The Black Tax", discrimination has disadvantaged African Americans in wealth and power since this country's inception. (This book could even be referenced: https://www.amazon.com/Black-Tax-Cost-Being-America/dp/0999007203 ). Byron Allen will explore steps that need to be taken to secure economic justice and inclusion. Joining Byron Allen will be Michael Lawson, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League, which is celebrating 100 years of promoting economic empowerment of African Americans.

"Byron Allen has been a stalwart in our community, always paying in forward. He is a tremendous supporter of the Los Angeles Urban League. We are elated to hear Byron share his wisdom with a national audience," said Michael Lawson, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Urban League. "During this turbulent time our country is presently going through, it is refreshing for someone of Byron's caliber to offer insightful commentary on economic justice and equality."

This event is open and free to the public; guests can view the conversation by clicking on the link: https://www.facebook.com/theGrio to register. Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions in advance of this must-see virtual conversation.

Sponsors will benefit from exposure to The Grio's over 1 million followers. Major sponsors will be acknowledged during the live event, as well as in follow up publicity. To become a sponsor please visit this link: https://laul.org/economicjustice/ or to donate: https://laul.org/donate/

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES URBAN LEAGUE

Los Angeles Urban league serves, educates and empowers African Americans and other minorities to secure economic self-reliance and civil rights by providing targeted social programs and advocating for issues that benefit our communities. Visit and follow Los Angeles Urban League at www.laul.org.

For more information, please contact:

Los Angeles Urban League: Ron Carter, [email protected], (323) 864-7092

SOURCE Los Angeles Urban League