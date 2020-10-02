BYUtv Presents "The Chosen" in Broadcast World Premiere of Largest Ever Crowdfunded Series

Season two of "The Chosen," from distributor VidAngel Studios, is slated to be completed in 2021 and is currently in production in Goshen, Utah, just a short drive from the headquarters of BYU Broadcasting in Provo.

"Presenting the first broadcast network showing of what could very easily be the most watched production ever on the life of Jesus Christ is a phenomenal opportunity and significant win for BYUtv," said Michael Dunn, managing director of BYUtv. "'The Chosen' has already been seen by nearly 50 million people in more than 180 countries, and the feedback from viewers has been overwhelmingly positive about the touching and realistic portrayal of well known biblical characters in a new light. We are thrilled to have played a role in facilitating and negotiating the filming of season two on the Jerusalem set in Goshen, and especially to help share this new season of episodes with the world next year."

The first three episodes of season one will air together on BYUtv on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 7:50 a.m. ET/5:50 a.m. MT/4:50 a.m. PT. Episode four will air later the same day at 3 p.m. ET/1 p.m. MT/12 p.m. PT. Episodes five through eight will air weekly on Sundays beginning Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. ET/4 p.m. MT/3 p.m. PT.

"We want 'The Chosen' to get into as many homes as possible, and BYUtv does that as well as anyone," said Dallas Jenkins, creator of "The Chosen." "When I first made a short Nativity film at my friend's farm in Illinois, I had no idea it would lead to 'The Chosen' and its global response. I'm grateful for BYUtv's belief in the series and their desire to share the stories of the gospels with the world."

About BYUtv

