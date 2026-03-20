BYUtv Wins 2 Children's and Family Emmy® Awards from 14 Nominations

Nominated titles include "The Primrose Railway Children," "Secrets at Red Rocks," "Malory Towers" and "All-Round Champion"

PROVO, Utah, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, the home of inspiring family entertainment – streaming free and available on cable and satellite – received two wins at this month's Children's and Family Emmy® Awards: "Secrets at Red Rocks" for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Live Action Program and "The Primrose Railway Children" for Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program. This year, BYUtv was nominated for 14 awards across four shows, including "Malory Towers" and "All-Round Champion."

BYUtv’s winners at the Children’s and Family Emmy® Awards. L-R Anna Dawson, Simone Pereira Hind, David Long and Stephen Gallagher.

With the Children's and Family Emmy® Awards only in their fourth year, BYUtv's representation has been growing annually with two nominations (and a win) in year one, seven nominations in year two, 11 nominations with two wins in year three and 14 nominations with two wins this year.

"The Children's and Family Emmys celebrate something we care deeply about at BYUtv – that families deserve inspiring and meaningful content they can enjoy together," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "We're grateful to be included among so many talented creators. The momentum we've experienced over the past four years reflects the dedication of our team and the incredible partners who help bring our shared vision to life. We're honored to be in such exceptional company."

The Outstanding Music Direction win for "Secrets at Red Rocks" recognized composers Stephen Gallagher and David Long. Their fellow nominees included "Descendants: The Rise of Red," "Henry Danger," "A Real Bug's Life" and "Goosebumps: The Vanishing." Filmed in Wellington, New Zealand, "Secrets at Red Rocks," which has been renewed for a second season, is produced by Libertine Pictures in partnership with BYUtv, Sky New Zealand and WildBrain. The family drama series also received nominations for Outstanding Writing for a Preschool or Children's Series (Martha Hardy-Ward) and Outstanding Editing for a Preschool or Children's Live Action Program (Alex Boyd).

"The Primrose Railway Children" took home the Outstanding Casting award against competition that included "Descendants: The Rise of Red," "Goosebumps: The Vanishing," "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," "Sweet Tooth" and fellow BYUtv series "Malory Towers." The winning casting directors were Katy Covell, Anna Dawson, Ollie Gilbert and Simone Pereira Hind. Filmed in Scotland, "The Primrose Railway Children" was made by BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions for the BBC in association with BYUtv. The telefilm also earned nominations for Outstanding Lead Performer (Nina Toussaint-White as Sarah Robinson), Outstanding Younger Performer (Ava Joyce McCarthy as Phoebe Robinson), Outstanding Editing for a Preschool or Children's Live Action Program (Conor Meechan) and Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Action Program (John Cobban and Zander Mavor). McCarthy presented multiple awards at the ceremony with Frankie Cordero and Purple Panda from "Donkey Hodie."

Returning favorites "Malory Towers" and "All-Round Champion" – both streaming their sixth seasons – continued their Emmy recognition this year. "Malory Towers" is produced in the UK by King Bert Productions with WildBrain, BYUtv and CBBC. The scripted series received nominations for Outstanding Lead Performer (Danya Griver as Gwendoline Mary Lacey), Outstanding Supporting Performer (Ellie Goldstein as Nancy), Outstanding Younger Performer (April V. Woods as Felicity Rivers), Outstanding Directing for a Live Action Series (Jack Jameson) and Outstanding Casting for a Live Action Program (Rob Kelly). Olympian Perdita Felicien also earned a nomination for Outstanding Children's Personality for her hosting work on "All-Round Champion." The unscripted series is co-produced in Canada by Blue Ant Studios, TVO and BYUtv.

BYUtv's previous wins include Amanda Lawrence from "Malory Towers" for Outstanding Supporting Performer and "All-Round Champion" for Editing for a Multiple-Camera Live-Action Program in 2025, preceded by "The Canterville Ghost" for Best Makeup and Hairstyling in 2022.

BYUtv is available across the country via multiple digital media platforms, cable and satellite. For a complete listing of BYUtv's programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge.

About BYUtv

Emmy®-winning entertainment brand BYUtv specializes in premium co-viewing experiences for families, with thousands of hours of content and millions of viewers across streaming, cable, satellite, social media and YouTube. BYUtv produces both scripted and unscripted stories of personal transformation and redemption that celebrate our shared humanity and divine spark we possess to overcome and make meaningful change. Themes of hope, healing, harmony, faith, empathy and sacrifice are at the core of our programming. The free BYUtv streaming app is available on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV; on smart TVs including Vizio, Samsung, LG and Sony; via the mobile app for iOS and Android; and on BYUtv.org.

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