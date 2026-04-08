BYUtv's Viral Sketch Comedy "Studio C" Premieres Season 22 with Special Guest Star Rainn Wilson

Seasons 23 and 24 will begin filming this spring

PROVO, Utah, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BYUtv, the home of free inspiring family entertainment – available over streaming, cable and satellite – today announced that the season 22 premiere of fan-favorite sketch comedy series "Studio C" will feature special guest star Rainn Wilson ("The Office"). The premiere is now streaming for free on the BYUtv app and BYUtv.org and airs Thurs. Apr. 9 at 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m. ET. A new episode streams and airs each week. Additionally, seasons 23 and 24 will be in production this spring and summer in front of studio audiences and on location with special guest stars and returning members of the "Studio C" family.

Rainn Wilson in “Studio C"

With more than three billion views on YouTube, "Studio C" has welcomed past guest stars including Terry Crews, Jack McBrayer, Kenan Thompson, Jon Heder, Will Forte, Josh Peck, Steven He and Pierson Wodzynski. It derives universally loved humor from everyday life through shareable sketches that offer comic perspective on commonplace scenarios and pop culture commentary.

"Rainn Wilson has been an exceptional creative partner whose work fits seamlessly with 'Studio C''s commitment to deliver uplifting comedy for family audiences," said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. "He reinforces our belief that comedy can be smart, positive, and broadly appealing without being mean–spirited. We can't wait for audiences to see him in action. As 'Studio C' nears two dozen seasons, it's exciting to see the show continue to resonate and deliver laughs for audiences of all ages."

For the upcoming seasons, the show welcomes back original cast member Jason Gray and two new regular cast members: Claire Riffle and Chad Westbrook. The returning cast includes Garet Allen, Kiri Case, Dalton Johnson, Michelle Knapp, Jericho Lopez, Aleta Myles and Naomi Winders. "Studio C" is produced by Kaleidoscope Pictures, with Jake Van Wagoner ("Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out," "Impractical Jokers") returning as showrunner along with producer Micah Merrill for Kaleidoscope and executive producer Luke Johnson for BYUtv.

BYUtv is available across the country via multiple digital media platforms, cable and satellite. The network streams for free on the BYUtv app and BYUtv.org with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. It is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge.

About BYUtv

Emmy®-winning entertainment brand BYUtv specializes in premium co-viewing experiences for families, with thousands of hours of content and millions of viewers across streaming, cable, satellite, social media and YouTube. BYUtv produces both scripted and unscripted stories of personal transformation and redemption that celebrate our shared humanity and divine spark we possess to overcome and make meaningful change. Themes of hope, healing, harmony, faith, empathy and sacrifice are at the core of our programming. The free BYUtv streaming app is available on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV; on smart TVs including Vizio, Samsung, LG and Sony; via the mobile app for iOS and Android; and on BYUtv.org.

SOURCE BYUtv