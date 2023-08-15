C & C Heating & Air Conditioning celebrates 75 years as a leading Detroit area HVAC company

Granddaughter continues the legacy of the family-owned and operated business

DETROIT, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, will spend August honoring its employees and its heritage by celebrating the company's 75th anniversary.

The original C & C Heating & Air Conditioning sign showcases the HVAC company's services. C & C is celebrating 75 years of operation this month.

"It's been a privilege to serve the citizens in the greater Detroit area for this long," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "When my grandfather started this business 75 years ago, it was his goal to offer the best HVAC services in the area and do it for a reasonable price. Our longevity is proof that his goals were reached."

Hottle's grandfather, Joe Corrion, and his brother, Roger Corrion, whose family had immigrated from Belgium, were raised on their family's farm in Fraser, Michigan. After years of back-breaking agricultural work, the brothers decided that farming was not the lifestyle either of them wanted. So, they began to learn the heating and cooling trade as a way to support themselves and their families.

In August 1948, the brothers opened C & C, and the heating and cooling company quickly became a staple in the community. The business enabled Joe Corrion to put his son, Jim Corrion – Hottle's father - through college. While Jim Corrion didn't work in the family business at the time, he did remain in the trades after graduating from college.

But, in 1977, tragedy struck when Hottle's grandfather passed away suddenly from a heart attack. Both his sons and their families decided it was time to come back home to C & C and took over the business.

Hottle also put her time into C & C as a child by answering phones and performing light office work.

"C & C has always been a part of my life," she said. "I can't remember a time when my family wasn't pitching in to help in customer service or working to make the business successful."

Hottle worked part time while she was in school, and worked during holidays and breaks while she attended Albion College in Albion, Michigan. After graduating with an economics degree, she began working as C & C's operations manager in 2005.

The family worked together as the business continued to grow, and they added new employees. But, in 2016, Hottle's uncle passed away. The family rallied again in the wake of his passing to make sure C & C stayed open and continued to serve its customers.

By 2022, Hottle was ready to become the third generation of Corrions to take on the role of managing the family business. She took the reins as the company's general manger in January of that year and has vowed to keep the company family-owned and operated.

"It's been a great ride, and it's one we plan to continue for as long as we can," she said. "Our customers are our lifeblood. Without them, we wouldn't have made it 75 years. We hope we can serve them for another 75 years or more."

The company that started with three employees now boasts 80 workers and a fleet of more than 50 trucks.

"I'm sure we've made Grandad proud," Hottle said.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning