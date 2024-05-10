Keep the air conditioning from giving out on the hottest days of summer with these tips

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says that an annual tune-up along with regular maintenance keeps the AC unit working all season long

DETROIT, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, says that preventative maintenance for a home's air conditioning unit is crucial in avoiding issues during the summer.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says that annual tune-ups will help homeowners avoid having their air conditioning units break down during the hottest days of the year.

"You know the old saying about your air conditioning only going out on the hottest day of the year, and that's true," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "But the reason it's true is that the air conditioning unit probably had issues to begin with, and when it has to work the hardest to keep your home cool in July, these issues turn into bigger problems that cause break downs."

Hottle said that the spring is the perfect time to schedule a professional preventative maintenance tune-up. She said that many HVAC companies aren't as busy during what the industry calls "the shoulder months," and have more time available to work on air conditioning maintenance.

Hottle also said there are several things homeowners can do to help keep their air conditioning unit in the best shape heading into the summer season. These include:

Changing the filter. Most filters need to be changed every three months but might need to be changed more often when the unit is running more frequently.

"With the high cost of utility bills, every little thing a homeowner can do to save money and make sure their air conditioning isn't going to give out during a heat wave helps," Hottle said. "While we always recommend that homeowners have a professional technician perform an annual tune-up, doing your part to help keep your air conditioner running smoothly goes a long way to staying comfortable all summer long."

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/.

