C & C Heating & Air Conditioning celebrates National Indoor Air Quality Month with some home-freshening tips

The leading Detroit HVAC company says improving a home's air quality can keep families safe from viral contaminants and other pollutants

DETROIT, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, urges homeowners to celebrate National Indoor Air Quality Month by taking measures that ensure their home's air quality is healthy.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning provides homeowners with some tips to improve their home's breathable air for National Indoor Air Quality Month.

"Michiganders experienced some very bad outdoor air this past summer when smoke from the Canadian wildfires invaded our environment, so we're familiar with how important air quality can be," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "But since the average person spends about 90% of their time indoors, it's even more critical that we ensure our indoor air quality remains healthy, especially as winter approaches and we close our homes up against the cold."

Hottle said homeowners need a properly functioning HVAC system to manage air flow and reduce allergens and other pollutants such as mold and bacteria. She said there are also several other ways homeowners can work to improve their indoor air, including:

Air purifiers. Because today's homes are better insulated than ever before, many airborne particles can stay trapped indoors. Air purifiers with HEPA filters trap thousands of contaminants. Homeowners can purchase single-room purifiers or have whole-house purifiers installed that work within their HVAC systems. They can also choose to install UV lamps that use germicidal lights to kill pollutants.

Because today's homes are better insulated than ever before, many airborne particles can stay trapped indoors. Air purifiers with HEPA filters trap thousands of contaminants. Homeowners can purchase single-room purifiers or have whole-house purifiers installed that work within their HVAC systems. They can also choose to install UV lamps that use germicidal lights to kill pollutants. Regular cleaning . Making sure a home is vacuumed and dusted regularly keeps contaminants from staying in rugs and carpets. Homeowners should use vacuums with HEPA filters and regularly clean around HVAC and air vents for best results.

. Making sure a home is vacuumed and dusted regularly keeps contaminants from staying in rugs and carpets. Homeowners should use vacuums with HEPA filters and regularly clean around HVAC and air vents for best results. Proper ventilation . Homeowners should always turn on vents in bathrooms during hot showers to lessen the buildup of humidity that fosters mold growth. Kitchen vents also rid homes of cooking gases that can create poor air quality.

. Homeowners should always turn on vents in bathrooms during hot showers to lessen the buildup of humidity that fosters mold growth. Kitchen vents also rid homes of cooking gases that can create poor air quality. Reducing allergen sources . Regularly bathing pets, creating a smoke-free environment and choosing allergen-resistant fabrics that can be washed frequently reduces the number of pollutants in a home.

. Regularly bathing pets, creating a smoke-free environment and choosing allergen-resistant fabrics that can be washed frequently reduces the number of pollutants in a home. Add houseplants . Indoor plants are a creative way to improve indoor air quality. Not only will their presence brighten a room, but they also produce oxygen, keeping a home's air fresh.

. Indoor plants are a creative way to improve indoor air quality. Not only will their presence brighten a room, but they also produce oxygen, keeping a home's air fresh. Address leaks and moisture. Homeowners should keep an eye out for signs of leaks from their plumbing system or from their roof. If there are signs of water damage, then mold and mildew can grow, creating poor air quality. Leaks should be fixed as soon as possible to prevent fungal growth.

"There are reports that COVID-19 is making a resurgence, and cold and flu season is nearly upon us," Hottle said. "Following these tips can help you keep your family safer from these viral contagions. The quality of your home's air is always important, but with winter on the horizon, preparing this month to keep your home's air fresh throughout the winter is an acute concern."

