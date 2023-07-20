C & C Heating & Air Conditioning gives tips to remove humidity from homes during summer months

The Detroit-area HVAC company says moist air can cause damage to a home's wood surfaces and can make residents feel sick

DETROIT , July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company, says that humidity in a home not only causes damage to a home's wall treatments and woodwork, it can also make its residents feel ill.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning offers tips to homeowners to reduce the humidity in their homes this summer.

"The saying, 'It's not the heat, it's the humidity,' is especially true when it comes to the ill effects that can plague our homes and our health," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "And, this time of year, humidity is especially troublesome. But, if you look for the warning signs, you can identify the problem and seek solutions to squeeze the humidity out of your home's air."

Hottle said signs a home has increased humidity issues include peeling wallpaper and warping wood. She added that humidity can make the human inhabitants feel fatigued and cause them to suffer from muscle cramps, fainting spells and even heat exhaustion and heat strokes.

She said that homeowners can reduce the humidity in their homes by:

Fixing leaks. If water is entering the home from an outside source, homeowners should repair their roof. If the water is coming in through the ground, they may need to waterproof their basement, repair their gutters or even change their landscaping to redirect water away from the home. Use exhaust fans. Homeowners can also limit the humidity level by always using fans in the kitchen and bathroom that blow moisture out of the home. Clothes dryers should always be vented outside, as well. Install storm windows. Most homeowners don't realize that the purpose of storm windows is not only to protect interior windows from storm damage, but they also serve to keep moist air from collecting around window and door frames. Use plastic to cover dirt in crawlspaces. Dirt can soak up a lot of moisture from ground water. Putting a plastic cover over the soil in a basement adds a layer of protection between the home's flooring and the ground. Install dehumidifiers and use air conditioners. If a home is particularly susceptible to humidity, it might be a good idea to have a whole-home dehumidifier added to the home's air conditioning unit. Both dehumidifiers and air conditioners remove moisture from the air. In fact, the first air conditioner was constructed by Willis Carrier to remove humidity from the printing plant where he worked.

"In addition to saving your wood pieces and making your family more comfortable, reducing the humidity in your home will also help cool it down," Hottle said. "You'll save money on utility bills, on wood and wall treatment replacements and on your family's doctor bills."

