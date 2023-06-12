C & C Heating & Air Conditioning offers money-saving tips to help homeowners stay cool this summer

The Detroit-area HVAC company says it's possible to stay comfortable this season without running up the utility bill

DETROIT, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company, says homeowners can keep their houses cool this summer while still saving money on their utility bills with the use of some technology and ingenuity.

"It's getting hotter and hotter outside while energy costs are continuing to rise," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "But, instead of sacrificing some of your comfort by turning your air conditioning down or off, there are some ways you can stay cool while curbing your spending."

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning offers tips to homeowners to stay comfortable this summer without running up their utility bills.

Hottle said homeowners should try the following tips:

Use fans to help circulate cold air. While fans don't cool down the air, they can assist a home's air conditioning by blowing colder air into areas that are harder to cool. Fans don't use as much electricity as the AC unit but can help move cooler air into hard-to-reach spaces. Have the ductwork inspected. ENERGY STAR reports that homes lose about 20% of the cold air produced by the AC unit to leaks and holes in a house's ductwork. By having the ductwork inspected, repaired or replaced, homeowners can save electricity by minimizing those leaks. Invest in a smart thermostat. A smart thermostat can not only be programmed to run the air conditioning less while a homeowner is away or sleeping, these inventions can also "learn" a family's habits so it can control the air conditioner to run more efficiently based on a family's schedule. Close the blinds. After a long, dreary winter, it's nice to be able to open window treatments to full sunshine, but that can also be expensive during the heat of summer. The sun streaming into the windows can heat up a house, causing the air conditioner to run more often. Closing the blinds during the heat of the day can block out the sun's heat-causing rays. Add a dehumidifier. Dehumidifiers can reduce a home's relative humidity, which can make the air cooler. Lowering the humidity can also help people regulate their body temperatures. Update and maintain the cooling system. If the air conditioning system has not had a yearly maintenance tune-up or the system is more than 10 years old, make time to schedule an appointment with an HVAC expert. Just like a car needs regular tune-ups, so do HVAC units. And, if the system is nearing the end of its lifespan , it may be time to replace it with a more energy efficient model.

"We can't control the hot weather, but we can do a few things to help offset the costs of running the air conditioner," Hottle said. "Cutting back on activities like taking hot showers or baking during the hottest part of the day can also help you stay cooler this summer. We just need to be more conscious about the best times of day to do activities than can cause us to heat up and we need to pay more attention to how we supplement the cold air from our AC unit with some cost-saving methods."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, call (586) 439-3319.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of expertise in installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning