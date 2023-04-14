C & C Heating & Air Conditioning offers tips for going green at home

The Detroit-area heating and cooling company says homeowners can celebrate Earth Day by improving their carbon footprint

DETROIT, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While many people will celebrate Earth Day on April 22 by cleaning up parks and participating in outdoor festivals, C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company, says homeowners can do their part by making a few changes around the house.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says homeowners can celebrate Earth Day by improving their carbon footprint with these simple tips.

"While it's great that residents will donate their time cleaning up the community and exploring the great outdoors to celebrate Earth Day, environmental conservation can become a part of your daily routine with a few household tips," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "The great thing about conservation is that it's not only good for the environment, it's also good to our wallets."

Hottle said homeowners can conserve at home by:

Turning off the water while shaving or brushing their teeth. The water doesn't need to run while performing these tasks and can be turned back on when it becomes necessary to rinse.

Installing a smart or programmable thermostat. Homeowners can save hundreds of dollars and a lot of energy by purchasing a smart or programmable thermostat that can adjust their home's temperature setting based on a family's schedule.

Purchasing energy-saving appliances and HVAC systems. If your appliances or heating and air conditioning units are nearing the end of their lifespans, now may be a good time to purchase a newer, more energy-efficient model. Appliances with the ENERGY STAR logo meet strict energy-efficiency guidelines and are typically 10% to 20% more efficient than non-rated models.

Keeping heating & air conditioning systems in good working order. By having yearly maintenance performed on their heating and air conditioning units, homeowners can reduce their energy use. A clean, well-maintained system reduces consumption by as much as 15% per season.

Repairing cracks and gaps around windows and doors. Homeowners can caulk or weather-strip these cracks to keep their temperature-controlled air from leaking outside. This saves the amount of time a home's HVAC system has to run to keep the indoor air regulated.

Installing low-flow showerheads and toilets. A low-flow showerhead or toilet can save homeowners up to 60% in water usage a month.

"We should all do what we can to conserve water and energy use," Hottle said. "It may cost you some money on the front end to purchase new equipment, but the energy you save will translate into lower utility costs for you in the long run."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, call (586) 439-3319.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of expertise in installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/.

