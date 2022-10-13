C & C Heating & Air Conditioning offers tips to prep heating systems for winter

The Detroit-area HVAC company recommends homeowners take preventative measures in the fall so their HVAC units don't fail during the coldest months

DETROIT, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of experience, says homeowners should take the time during the milder fall months to prepare their heating systems for the upcoming winter.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning recommends homeowners take preventative measures in the fall so their heating system doesn't fail during the coldest days of the year.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so the saying goes," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "And that's also true of your heating system. It never fails – it's the coldest day of the year and your heating stops working. The best way to prevent this from happening is regular maintenance and some basic care."

Hottle said homeowners should:

Change the filter regularly. Most residential filters will last up to three months but may need to be changed more often when the HVAC system is constantly in use – like during the coldest days in winter. Turn on the heating unit before the weather gets very cold. By turning on the HVAC, boiler or furnace two to three times before very cold days set in, homeowners can gauge if there are odd noises or if no heat is blowing out of the system before it gets frigid outside. Update the thermostat and check the programming. Consider switching to a programmable or smart thermostat if one isn't already installed. These thermostats not only save money on energy costs, they can also be the source of some issues that can cause the heating system to fail. Homeowners should also check the programming on existing thermostats to ensure they are set correctly for winter. Visually inspect the heating system. If objects are lying around or on the system, remove them immediately. Most manufacturers recommend maintaining a 3-foot perimeter around the heating system so it can breathe properly. Contact a professional to conduct a yearly tune-up. During the typical maintenance call, a technician will inspect the system's parts for common issues, test the system's functionality and clean areas that are prone to an accumulation of dust or other debris.

"Not only does having regular maintenance help you stave off potential problems during the winter months, it also extends the lifetime of your system," Hottle said. "In addition to avoiding potential problems as the winter goes on, preparing your system for winter will also make it run more efficiently, which can help homeowners save on those expensive winter heating energy costs."

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE C & C Heating & Air Conditioning