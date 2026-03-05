C & C Heating & Air Conditioning shares spring HVAC readiness tips for Detroit homeowners

Leading home service experts outline proactive steps to prevent early-season breakdowns

DETROIT, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Southeast Michigan begins the transition from freezing temperatures to milder spring weather, C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a trusted Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of experience, is encouraging homeowners to prepare their HVAC systems for seasonal change.

After months of heavy furnace use and exposure to snow, ice and fluctuating temperatures, HVAC systems can benefit from a spring inspection. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heating and cooling account for about 43% of the average home's energy use, making system efficiency one of the most important factors in managing utility costs.

"Michigan winters are tough on equipment," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "Before switching from heat to air conditioning, it's important to make sure your system is clean, inspected and ready for warmer weather."

Hottle said homeowners can take several practical spring steps:

Schedule a professional HVAC tune-up to assess wear from winter use

Replace air filters to improve airflow and indoor air quality

Clear leaves, branches and debris from around outdoor condenser units

Check that outdoor units were not damaged by snow or ice buildup

Test the air conditioning system early to ensure it cycles properly

Spring maintenance can help identify small issues, such as worn components or airflow restrictions, before they affect performance during warmer months.

"The first warm stretch of spring is often when homeowners discover their air conditioning system isn't operating as it should," Hottle said. "Testing it early gives you time to address issues before humidity and rising temperatures become uncomfortable."

Hottle added that spring appointments typically provide more scheduling flexibility and allow homeowners to prepare gradually rather than reacting to sudden temperature swings.

"Seasonal transitions are the best time to be proactive," she said. "A simple inspection now can improve efficiency, extend system life and provide peace of mind heading into the cooling season."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air Conditioning or to schedule an inspection, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

