C & C Heating & Air Conditioning urges homeowners to fix drafts and duct leaks before spring

Detroit home service experts explain how hidden air leaks drive up energy bills and reduce comfort

DETROIT, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter heating systems continue to run at full capacity across Michigan, C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a trusted Detroit-area home service company with more than seven decades of experience, is encouraging homeowners to address hidden air leaks and duct issues before spring arrives.

"Drafts and duct leaks are some of the most overlooked causes of high energy bills," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating & Air Conditioning. "When warm air escapes through gaps in ductwork or around doors and windows, heating systems have to work harder to keep homes comfortable."

Hottle said leaky ducts can allow heated air to escape into attics, basements or crawl spaces, while drafts around windows, doors and outlets pull warm air out of living areas. According to ENERGY STAR, about 20-30% of the air moving through a typical home's duct system is lost due to leaks, holes and poorly connected ducts, which can waste energy and raise utility bills. These issues reduce system efficiency and can create uneven temperatures throughout the home.

"Many homeowners think discomfort is a furnace problem, when the real issue is air loss," Hottle said. "Fixing leaks improves comfort, lowers energy use and helps protect the heating system from unnecessary wear."

Hottle recommends homeowners take action before the heating season winds down by focusing on the following areas:

Inspect visible ductwork for loose connections, gaps or damage

Seal drafts around doors, windows and attic access points

Schedule a professional duct inspection to identify hidden leaks

Replace worn weatherstripping and caulking

Consider a whole-home energy assessment

Addressing air leaks before spring can also help prepare homes for the cooling season, Hottle said. Sealed ducts and tighter building envelopes improve airflow and efficiency year-round.

"Air leaks affect comfort in every season," she said. "Taking care of them now helps homeowners avoid higher energy bills and enjoy more consistent temperatures."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air Conditioning or to schedule an inspection, call (586) 439-3319 or visit https://candcheat.com/.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than seven decades of expertise installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment.

