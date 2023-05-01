C & C Heating & Air Conditioning urges students to choose the skilled trades as a career

The Detroit-area HVAC company says educators and parents can use the celebration of National Skilled Trades Day to highlight the benefits of learning a craft

DETROIT, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, a leading Detroit-area heating and cooling company, is advocating for parents and teachers to encourage high schoolers to consider a career in the skilled trades industry to celebrate National Skilled Trades Day on May 3.

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning says educators and parents can use the celebration of National Skilled Trades Day on May 3 to highlight the benefits of attending a trade school and learning a craft.

"Now that the Baby Boomers are retiring, there is a labor shortage in the skilled trades industry so there are plenty of jobs available," said Dayna Hottle, general manager of C & C Heating and Air Conditioning. "For years, we've encouraged students to enter college after high school and haven't been putting an emphasis on careers like plumbing, HVAC repair, construction and factory work. That has resulted in a labor shortage now that the older generation is retiring and there's no one to take their place."

Hottle said that reports show the number of applicants for technical jobs dropped by 49% between 2020 and 2022. She said the COVID-19 pandemic led to this sharp decline because trade schools that require hands-on training didn't work well in a remote-learning world.

"But, now that people are going back to work and school, a vocational school would be a great choice for many young people," Hottle said. "Not only are trade schools less expensive than college, studies have shown that most people in the trades start off making more money, on average, than people with college degrees. It's a win-win situation: you'll have less student loan debt and earn more money."

National Skilled Trades Day is celebrated on the first Wednesday in May. The observance day was created by City Machine Technologies, Inc. in 2019 to raise awareness about the skilled trades deficit in the United States. The day also honors those who work in the profession.

"These are the people we call when our heat is broken, our sinks are clogged or we need to construct a new home or business," Hottle said. "It's the skilled trades that keep the United States running, and we'd like to see more people enter into its ranks."

For more information about C & C Heating & Air Conditioning, call (586) 439-3319.

About C & C Heating & Air Conditioning

C & C Heating & Air Conditioning is a Detroit-area heating and cooling company with more than six decades of expertise in installing and servicing all makes and models of heating and cooling equipment. Their technicians are highly trained and qualified and undergo annual background checks, random drug testing, extensive technical and customer service training and are North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified. Services include HVAC maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, whole-home air filtration systems, indoor air quality systems and comprehensive maintenance agreements. For more information, call C & C Heating & Air Conditioning at (586) 439-3319 or visit their website at https://candcheat.com/

