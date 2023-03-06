C-CAP ANNOUNCES ANNUAL 2023 BENEFIT STARRING NEW YORK CITY'S TOP CHEFS

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Careers through Culinary Arts Programs (C-CAP), the workforce development nonprofit that teaches more than 20,000 middle-and-high school students in over 165 schools culinary, life and job skills, announces its annual national benefit, to be held on Monday, April 3rd from 5:45 pm to 9 pm ET at New York City's Chelsea Piers.

C-CAP Co-Chair, Chef Marcus Samuelsson, with C-CAP students. (PRNewsfoto/C-Cap)

Hosted by C-CAP's longtime co-chair and celebrity chef, Marcus Samuelsson , the fundraiser will honor Restaurant Associates CEO, Chef Ed Brown and be chaired by Warren Thompson, President and Chairman of Thompson Hospitality Corporation, the largest minority-owned food service and facilities management company in the U.S.

The night will be a who's who of top restaurant chefs serving up signature dishes—including Tom Colicchio's Vallata, Kwame Onwuachi's Tatiana, Chintan Pandya's Dhamaka, Hillary Sterling's Ci Siamo, Sohui Kim's Gage & Tollner, Daniel Boulud's Bar Boulud, Markus Glocker's Kolomon, and Rocco DiSpirito's Made by Rocco. Attendees will hear about the impact of C-CAP's work with their talented and deserving culinary students and be able to bid on an online auction of stellar epicurean experiences. (A virtual ticket option will also be available.) To buy tickets or become a sponsor, visit ccapinc.org .

"This year we have an exceptional lineup of star chefs, showcasing the best of New York City and its environs, all of whom are here to support our amazing students get on a pathway to success," says C-CAP's Executive Director Tanya Steel . Benefit Chair Warren Thompson is "thrilled to support C-CAP's exceptional efforts and honor long-time friend and colleague Ed Brown". "I am honored to be supporting C-CAP and for almost three decades have worked with some of these talented individuals in the C-CAP program at my restaurants," says Restaurant Associates' Ed Brown. "It's a nice full circle moment for me professionally and personally."

Thank You to Our Major Sponsors:

The Grausman Family, Jeffrey B. Samuels, PepsiCo Foodservice, Sid Rosenblatt, Avero, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Filippo Berio, Baldor Specialty Foods, Sony, Compass Group USA, the Coca-Cola Company, Eataly, Gotham Seafood, Marc Packer, Mark Weiss, Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, Patty and Michael Intrator, Restaurant Associates, Thompson Hospitality Corporation, and Tim and Nina Zagat.

About C-CAP

Long co-chaired by chef Marcus Samuelsson, C-CAP is an education and workforce development nonprofit that provides underserved teens a pathway to success through higher-education scholarships and paid apprenticeships & jobs in the food sector.

Annually, C-CAP provides culinary, job and life skills to over 20,000 middle-and-high school students across the United States in more than 165 schools in the following cities: New York City, Newark, Philadelphia, Camden, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia and Arizona. Houston, Miami & Baltimore C-CAP locations are opening this fall.

This 33-year-old nonprofit founded by Richard Grausman strives to help further food and social justice, as well as equity and inclusion by providing tools for job success. Starting in middle schools, we provide culinary-and-wellness curriculum, and in high schools also provide an integrated approach to employment in the food sector via internships/apprenticeships, job shadows, mentorship, work opportunities, college & career advising, and higher-education scholarships, along with product & food donations. To date, we have worked with 370,000 students & awarded $66 million in college scholarships. C-CAP has transformed thousands of lives in a meaningful way. The urgency to help these diverse communities has never been more critical—learn more at ccapinc.org.

