Glutathione Supplementation Can Support Health During Holiday Dietary Stress

The Excessive Consumption of Heavy Foods, Sugars, and Alcohol Strains the Body. Glutathione Provides Quality Glutathione to Support the Body Through the Holiday Season.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is marked by poor eating choices. From eggnog and hot chocolate to gravy, mashed potatoes, and countless desserts, making unhealthy food choices in November and December is common and often encouraged by tradition and peer pressure. This can make it difficult for the body to stay healthy. In addition, things like alcohol consumption, stress, and poor sleep can increase oxidative stress in the body. California Greens' Glutathione was developed to provide ongoing baseline support through quality glutathione supplements that are ideal for seasons marked by excessive unhealthy food intake, higher stress levels, and lower quality sleep.

"The holidays are a fun time, but they can also lead to excessive poor food choices and a generally unhealthy lifestyle for a few weeks in a row," said Dr. Ahmed Albandy of California Greens. "Glutathione provides a baseline of nutritional support that helps the body take care of itself on a basic, cellular level. This is especially helpful during seasons when you can't easily maintain a consistent, high-quality diet."

Glutathione is one of the most important molecules in the body. It is the most abundant endogenous antioxidant, and it helps protect cells from the damaging effects of toxins and oxidative stress. If the body cannot create enough glutathione, it decreases overall health, leading to side effects like chronic fatigue, brain fog, and poor sleep.

California Greens' supplement Glutathione contains the patented version of this master antioxidant called Setria® Glutathione. It is designed for fast onset, maximum bioavailability, and improved safety. The result is a source of foundational, building-block bodily support that neutralizes free radicals, reduces oxidative stress, improves energy and immunity, guards against inflammation, and generally promotes health at a cellular level. It provides proactive nutraceutical support that is ideal for a season marked by unhealthy eating, excessive stress, poor sleep, and other health challenges.

California Greens is an internationally based company operating in the nutraceutical market since 2009. It has expanded from there to build a portfolio that spans skin health, immunity, women's health, and metabolic support. The company operates with a mission to develop natural, clinically tested wellness solutions that address today's most common health concerns. It is committed to combining rigorous science with premium natural ingredients to create safe, effective solutions for consumers worldwide.

