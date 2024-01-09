C-Path Appoints Dr. Klaus Romero as New CEO

News provided by

Critical Path Institute

09 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Longtime quantitative medicine and regulatory science expert to spearhead C-Path's collaborative efforts in accelerating drug development.

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Path Institute (C-Path) today announced that Klaus Romero, M.D., M.S., FCP, has been named its new Chief Executive Officer. Romero, a seasoned clinician scientist, has been vital in positioning C-Path as an essential partner in accelerating drug development worldwide, significantly shaping scientific and regulatory pathways to expedite the delivery of therapies for people in urgent need.

Continue Reading
Critical Path Institute CEO Klaus Romero, MD, MS, FCP
Critical Path Institute CEO Klaus Romero, MD, MS, FCP

With an impressive tenure of over 16 years at C-Path, Romero has held key positions within the organization including Chief Science Officer and Executive Director of both Clinical Pharmacology and the Quantitative Medicine Program. His pivotal role in establishing and leading the Quantitative Medicine Program underscores his significant contributions to C-Path's critical initiatives in drug development over the years.

M. Wainwright Fishburn, Jr., Chairman of C-Path's Board, commented on the appointment: "Dr. Romero's outstanding expertise and leadership have been instrumental in our journey to create and implement groundbreaking scientific and regulatory pathways. His strategic vision aligns perfectly with C-Path's mission of accelerating the development of novel therapies. We are confident in his capacity to propel the organization forward in its next phase of global impact and pioneering innovation."

"Assuming the position of CEO at C-Path represents a profound honor, coupled with a tremendous sense of responsibility," said Romero. "My commitment is to continue C-Path's tradition of excellence and innovation to transform drug development for the benefit of those in need. This is a commitment deeply rooted in my early days at C-Path, inspired by the visionary mentorship and guidance of C-Path's founder, Dr. Raymond Woosley. Our collaborative efforts will persist in transforming drug development paradigms, for the benefit of those in need."

Kristen Swingle, M.S., President and COO of C-Path, also expressed enthusiastic support for Romero: "Klaus' visionary leadership and profound commitment to our core values have been vital in our journey towards becoming a leader in fostering medical development on a global scale. His ascension to CEO is a significant milestone in our mission to bring transformative therapies to patients who desperately need them."

Dr. Romero's background includes extensive experience in leading initiatives across a spectrum of medical product development areas. He has been instrumental in developing actionable drug development tools in Alzheimer's disease, contributing to a paradigm shift in the drug development process for this condition. In tuberculosis, his leadership facilitated the generation of a drug development infrastructure that contributed to the approval of the first new individual drug and regimen for the disease in over half a century. Moreover, his influence extends to diverse areas such as polycystic kidney disease, Parkinson's and Huntington's diseases, type 1 diabetes prevention, kidney transplantation, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and several other rare and orphan indications.

As a trained clinical pharmacologist and epidemiologist, Romero is a fellow of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology, a founding member of the International Society of Pharmacometrics, as well as a member of the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, and the International Society of Pharmacoepidemiology. He also holds academic positions as an Associate Research Professor at the University of Arizona and as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Southern California and Arizona State University.

Romero succeeds Daniel M. Jorgensen, M.D., MPH, MBA. Romero will continue to serve a dual role as CEO and CSO until the CSO position is filled. 

About Critical Path Institute
Critical Path Institute (C-Path) is an independent, nonprofit established in 2005 as a public-private partnership, in response to the FDA's Critical Path InitiativeC-Path's mission is to lead collaborations that advance better treatments for people worldwide. Globally recognized as a pioneer in accelerating drug development, C-Path has established numerous international consortia, programs and initiatives that currently include more than 1,600 scientists and representatives from government and regulatory agencies, academia, patient organizations, disease foundations and pharmaceutical and biotech companies. With dedicated team members located throughout the world, C-Path's global headquarters is located in Tucson, Arizona and C-Path's Europe subsidiary is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands. For more information, visit c-path.org.

Acknowledgement of Federal Funding Support

Contact:
Roxan Triolo Olivas
C-Path
520.954.1634
[email protected]

SOURCE Critical Path Institute

Also from this source

C-Path spojuje své evropské pobočky s cílem optimalizovat globální operace a spolupráci s partnery

C-Path spojuje své evropské pobočky s cílem optimalizovat globální operace a spolupráci s partnery

Organizace Critical Path Institute (C-Path) dnes oznámila dokončení integrace společnosti C-Path Ltd. v irském Dublinu do neziskové organizace C-Path ...
C-Path integruje europejskie oddziały w celu optymalizacji globalnych działań i współpracy partnerskiej

C-Path integruje europejskie oddziały w celu optymalizacji globalnych działań i współpracy partnerskiej

Critical Path Institute (C-Path) informuje o ukończeniu procesu integracji C-Path Ltd. w Dublinie (Irlandia) z działającym na zasadzie non-profit...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.