C Speed Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification with a Perfect Score of 110

LIVERPOOL, N.Y., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C Speed, a proven provider of advanced, American-made radar and surveillance solutions, and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 with a perfect score of 110. C Speed is among the first companies to meet the Department of Defense's full cybersecurity standard for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

CMMC Level 2 is the standard required for defense contractors that store, process and/or transmit CUI on behalf of the U.S. Government. C Speed completed its assessment with Redspin, a leading CMMC 3rd Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). The certification covers the systems, people, and processes that support C Speed's defense programs. A perfect score of 110 means C Speed met all 110 security requirements and 320 assessment objectives without exception.

"The warfighter cannot afford a supply chain that falls short. CMMC Level 2 is the bar the Department of Defense set for protecting the information our customers trust us with, and our team cleared it without a single deduction. We pursued this certification early and earned it cleanly because that is the standard a defense company should hold itself to," said Andy Maner, Executive Chairman, C Speed.

C Speed designs, builds, and delivers high-power radar systems engineered and manufactured in the United States. The company's LightWave Radar platform supports homeland defense, multi-domain awareness, and defense missions for the U.S. Government and its partner nation customers. CMMC Level 2 certification reinforces C Speed's ability to support these missions across the full program lifecycle.

To learn more about C Speed's capabilities and how the company is supporting CMMC-cleared programs, visit www.CSPEED.com.

About C Speed

C Speed is a leading provider of advanced radar systems and engineering solutions for civilian and military applications. The company specializes in designing, prototyping, and manufacturing state-of-the-art radar systems, focusing on radar receivers, exciters, and signal processors. C Speed has built a strong reputation by collaborating with major defense contractors andU.S. military services and federal agencies. Their product portfolio includes the "LightWave Software Defined Radar designed as a cost-effective, software-based alternative for legacy radar modernization. With over 20 years of experience in the radar industry, C Speed continues to innovate at the speed of relevance, providing critically-needed capabilities to national and international defense and national security initiatives. Learn more at www.cspeed.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

SOURCE C Speed