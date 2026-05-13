C Speed Welcomes Dave Abel as CEO to Scale Mission-Critical Domain Awareness Capabilities

LIVERPOOL, N.Y., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C Speed, a leading provider of advanced, American-made radar and surveillance solutions, today announced the appointment of Dave Abel as Chief Executive Officer. Abel succeeds Kevin McLaughlin, who led the company through a period of significant growth and maturation.

C Speed CEO, Dave Abel

Abel brings more than 30 years of experience leading public sector technology companies through growth, transformation, and platform expansion in mission-critical markets. His appointment positions C Speed to scale its capabilities for federal, defense, and international customers at a moment when domain awareness has become a defining requirement across air, land, sea, and space.

"Our customers expect more from us every year, and they should," said Andy Maner, Executive Chairman of C Speed. "Dave has spent his career delivering technology that meets the highest standards in regulated, mission-critical environments. He understands what's at stake for the agencies and partners we serve, and he knows how to build companies that scale to meet that demand."

Abel joins C Speed during a period of rapid growth and scaling. The company's LightWave Radar is sharpening domain awareness for operators who need to see further, sooner, and with greater precision. It delivers faster processing and earlier threat detection that extends warning lead time. The same technology is breathing new life into legacy radar systems through software upgrades that extend system lifecycle without the cost and disruption of full hardware replacement.

"There's real momentum at C Speed right now," said Abel. "We're delivering precise, early-warning domain awareness that operators count on. And we're investing in the talent and development that keep us ahead of what the mission demands. The C Speed people are why this technology performs, and my job is to make sure we deliver at the speed and scale this market needs."

Learn more about how C Speed pairs agile sensors with state-of-the-art software built to sharpen domain awareness at CSPEED.com.

About C Speed

C Speed is a leading provider of advanced radar systems and engineering solutions for civilian and military applications. The company specializes in designing, prototyping, and manufacturing state-of-the-art radar systems, focusing on radar receivers, exciters, and signal processors. C Speed has built a strong reputation by collaborating with major defense contractors and government agencies, including the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and NATO. Their product portfolio includes the "LightWave Software Defined Radar designed as a cost-effective, software-based alternative for legacy radar modernization. With over 20 years of experience in the radar industry, C Speed continues to innovate at the speed of relevance, providing critically-needed capabilities to national and international defense and national security initiatives. Learn more at www.cspeed.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

SOURCE C Speed