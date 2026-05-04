C1 Achieves Preferred Status Across All Six Designations in Cisco 360 Partner Program

Underscores C1 as a trusted partner for organizations looking to transform IT

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, a leading IT solutions provider in the United States, today announced it has achieved Preferred Partner status across all six designations within the Cisco 360 Partner Program. C1 is currently one of the first national partners to earn this status across the full Cisco portfolio for its advanced technical capabilities, deep customer engagement and lifecycle practices to deliver specialized solutions for its customers. Currently, there are six Preferred Partner designations: Cisco Preferred Networking Partner, Cisco Preferred Cloud and AI Infrastructure Partner, Cisco Preferred Security Partner, Cisco Preferred Splunk Partner, Cisco Preferred Collaboration Partner and Cisco Preferred Services Partner.

The Cisco 360 Partner Program aims to better equip Cisco partners to deliver customer outcomes in the areas of AI-ready data centers, future-proofed workplaces, and digital resilience. C1's achievements reflect its ability to help customers modernize faster, operate more efficiently, and generate measurable business value over time by delivering Cisco solutions at scale.

The Cisco Preferred Partner designation across these portfolios validates C1's capabilities to support customers across complex, multi-domain environments while creating repeatable, lifecycle-driven revenue opportunities – from initial design and deployment through optimization, expansion, and managed services. Cisco Preferred Partners, like C1, not only demonstrate proven sales and technical experience, consistent and reliable service, and a strong commitment to customers; they offer more advanced technical skills and robust lifecycle and adoption practices that enable them to tailor solutions to customers' needs.

"C1's business is built on owning outcomes for our customers, not just implementations and ongoing long-term support," said Jeffrey Russell, CEO at C1. "Earning Preferred status across all Cisco 360 Partner Program portfolio designations reflects how we help customers move faster and more realibably from initial investment to impact—while delivering consistent execution at scale."

From a revenue and growth perspective, achieving the Cisco Preferred Partner designations reinforces how C1 goes to market. As enterprises face increasing pressure to modernize securely and efficiently while driving business results, C1's Cisco 360 Partner Program Preferred portfolio designations underscore its role as a trusted partner for organizations seeking scale, reliability, and sustained value from their technology investments.

"The Cisco 360 Partner Program aligns directly with how customers buy today – across lifecycle, not products," said Leigh Juul, Chief Revenue Officer, C1. "Preferred status across six portfolios allows us to deliver real value to customers while driving larger, more strategic engagements, expanding recurring services, and creating durable revenue streams."

"Partners like C1 play a critical role in helping customers realize value and returns from their technology investments," said Rhonda Henley, Vice President, Americas Partners Organization, Cisco. "Achieving Preferred status across all six designations demonstrates C1's capability to deliver consistent outcomes and support customer growth across the Americas."

"The new Cisco 360 Partner Program is designed to help partners shift from selling products to delivering outcomes, and that requires a very different kind of partner motion. C1's ability to achieve Preferred Status across multiple portfolios shows it is leaning into that change, not resisting it," said Zeus Kerravala, founder of ZK Research. "Customers now expect multi-domain capabilities across the technology lifecycle. It's encouraging to see Cisco and partners like C1 align so tightly around modernization, security and AI readiness as that is what will ultimately move the market forward."

C1 works with organizations to design, deploy, integrate, and operate Cisco technologies across customer experience, networking, data center, collaboration, and security. Its teams help customers accelerate time to value, reduce operational friction, and align technology investments to business growth initiatives, including AI readiness, hybrid work, infrastructure resilience, and cybersecurity. For customers, this recognition reinforces C1's capability to:

Deliver Cisco solutions consistently across regions and portfolios

Accelerate time to value through integrated, lifecycle-based delivery

Align infrastructure, security, and customer experience initiatives to business growth

Reduce complexity by working with a single, accountable partner

Optimize and expand environments over the full technology lifecycle

For more information about C1's Cisco capabilities, visit https://www.onec1.com/partners/cisco

About C1

C1 makes modernization real—delivering secure, practical solutions for AI-powered communications, infrastructure, and security that drive measurable outcomes from day one. Focused on real-world results, C1 combines industry-leading partner technologies with deep expertise across advisory, professional, and managed services. From healthcare and education to government and financial services, C1 designs and delivers solutions that are faster, simpler, and more resilient—turning transformation into tangible value. For more information, visit www.onec1.com

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Kim Espinosa

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SOURCE C1