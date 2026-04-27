C1 Recognized as 2025 Genesys Expansion Partner of the Year

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, C1, a global leader in technology solutions engineered for outcomes, announced recognition as a 2025 Expansion Partner of the Year by Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration. The Genesys Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners that orchestrate exceptional experiences and collaborate with Genesys to advance transformative solutions with real-world impact.

The award recognizes partners who help organizations expand and modernize their customer experience environments through the Genesys ecosystem. C1 works with enterprise clients to deploy AI-powered customer experience capabilities—including virtual agents, automated summarization, and intelligent routing—to improve service delivery, increase efficiency, and generate measurable business outcomes.

"In the experience economy, transformation happens with partnership," said Amy Slater, VP NA Partners & Alliances. "With our partners we deliver AI-powered experience orchestration at scale helping organizations drive customer loyalty and operational efficiency."

"This recognition reflects the outcomes we're delivering with our customers," said Leigh Juul, Chief Revenue Officer at C1. "Organizations are under pressure to improve service, operate more efficiently, and get more value from their technology investments. With Genesys, we're enabling our clients to modernize their CX environments and turn those priorities into measurable results."

Together with its global partner ecosystem, Genesys is helping organizations confidently move into the agentic AI era. By connecting systems, data and AI on the Genesys Cloud™ platform, Genesys and its partners enable seamless, intelligent experiences across the enterprise.

About C1

C1 makes modernization real—delivering secure, practical solutions for AI-powered collaboration, infrastructure, and security that drive measurable outcomes from day one. Focused on real-world results, C1 combines industry-leading partner technologies with deep expertise across advisory, professional, and managed services. From healthcare and education to government and financial services, C1 designs and delivers solutions that are faster, simpler, and more resilient—turning transformation into tangible value. For more information, visit www.onec1.com

Media Contact

Kim Espinosa

832-721-0087

SOURCE C1