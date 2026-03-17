Herzog Advances Rail Communications Webex Migration with C1

Long-Term Partnership with C1 Drives Efficiency, Scalability, and Innovation Across Rail Operations

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzog, a leading provider of railroad construction, maintenance, and operations services across North America, has completed another successful Webex by Cisco migration in partnership with C1, a global leader in technology solutions engineered for outcomes.

Since first engaging with C1 for infrastructure modernization, Herzog has relied on C1's engineering expertise and responsiveness to deploy advanced communications solutions that keep its teams connected across more than 30 locations in the U.S. and Canada. This milestone marks another achievement in a multi-year collaboration between Herzog and C1, underscoring the strength of their partnership and shared commitment to operational excellence.

"C1 understands how we work—and they deliver every time," said Tyler Steele, Systems Administrator at Herzog. "This was our third Webex deployment with their professional services team, and each one gets better. On go-live day, we didn't make a single support call—that's how seamless it was."

As Herzog continues to expand its rail operations—including managing and maintaining 17 transit properties across North America—the need for reliable, scalable communications is critical. Partnering with C1, Herzog transitioned from a complex on-premises environment to Webex Cloud Communications through C1's Total Care services.

The result: a fully integrated, cloud-based communications system that simplifies management, enhances reliability, and enables real-time collaboration between field crews, administrators, and project partners.

"Herzog's commitment to resilience and innovation aligns perfectly with C1's mission," said Elliot Olschwang, Chief Services Officer at C1. "Supporting their evolution from legacy systems to modern, cloud-based communications across multiple projects demonstrates the strength of our partnership. Together, we're building technology foundations that drive business outcomes."

With this third successful migration, Herzog has positioned itself for continued growth and digital agility—ready to scale rapidly for future projects while maintaining the dependable, high-performance infrastructure that defines its brand.

About Herzog

Founded in 1969, Herzog is an industry leader in railroad construction, maintenance, and operations. With more than 2,800 employees across the U.S. and Canada, Herzog provides services ranging from complex rail infrastructure construction to operations and maintenance for 17 transit properties. Herzog is consistently recognized among the Top 10 Mass Transit and Rail Contractors by Engineering News-Record.

About C1

C1 designs and delivers technology solutions engineered for outcomes. We focus on collaboration, infrastructure, and security—pairing leading partner platforms with our advisory, professional, and managed services to make modernization practical, secure, and valuable from day one. Where others talk about transformation, we make it real— faster, simpler, and more resilient. Learn more at onec1.com.

Additional Resources:

Case Study: https://www.onec1.com/resources/case-study/herzog

Media Contact:

Kim Espinosa

832-721-0087

SOURCE C1